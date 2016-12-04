Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dpkg

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-07

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: dpkg: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #567258

ID: 201612-07



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability was discovered in dpkg which could potentially lead to

arbitrary code execution.



Background

==========



Debian package management system.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/dpkg < 1.17.26 >= 1.17.26



Description

===========



Gentoo Linux developer, Hanno BÃ¶ck, discovered an off-by-one error in

the dpkg-deb component of dpkg, the Debian package management system,

which triggers a stack-based buffer overflow.



Impact

======



An attacker could potentially execute arbitrary code if an user or an

automated system were tricked into processing a specially crafted

Debian binary package (.deb).



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All dpkg users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/dpkg-1.17.26"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7805

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7805



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-07



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





