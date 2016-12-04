|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dpkg
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dpkg
|ID:
|201612-07
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:37
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7805
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: dpkg: Arbitrary code execution
Date: December 04, 2016
Bugs: #567258
ID: 201612-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability was discovered in dpkg which could potentially lead to
arbitrary code execution.
Background
==========
Debian package management system.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-arch/dpkg < 1.17.26 >= 1.17.26
Description
===========
Gentoo Linux developer, Hanno Böck, discovered an off-by-one error in
the dpkg-deb component of dpkg, the Debian package management system,
which triggers a stack-based buffer overflow.
Impact
======
An attacker could potentially execute arbitrary code if an user or an
automated system were tricked into processing a specially crafted
Debian binary package (.deb).
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All dpkg users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/dpkg-1.17.26"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7805
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7805
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-07
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|