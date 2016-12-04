Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dpkg
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dpkg
ID: 201612-07
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:37
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7805

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: dpkg: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: December 04, 2016
     Bugs: #567258
       ID: 201612-07

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability was discovered in dpkg which could potentially lead to
arbitrary code execution.

Background
==========

Debian package management system.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-arch/dpkg               < 1.17.26                 >= 1.17.26 

Description
===========

Gentoo Linux developer, Hanno BÃ¶ck, discovered an off-by-one error in
the dpkg-deb component of dpkg, the Debian package management system,
which triggers a stack-based buffer overflow.

Impact
======

An attacker could potentially execute arbitrary code if an user or an
automated system were tricked into processing a specially crafted
Debian binary package (.deb).

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All dpkg users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/dpkg-1.17.26"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7805
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7805

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-07

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


