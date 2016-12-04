Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in cifs-utils
Name: Pufferüberlauf in cifs-utils
ID: 201612-08
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:38
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: LinuxCIFS utils: Buffer overflow
     Date: December 04, 2016
     Bugs: #552634
       ID: 201612-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module might
 allow
remote attackers to have an unspecified impact via unknown vectors.

Background
==========

The LinuxCIFS utils are a collection of tools for managing Linux CIFS
Client Filesystems.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-fs/cifs-utils             < 6.4                       >= 6.4 

Description
===========

A stack-based buffer overflow was discovered in cifskey.c or
cifscreds.c in LinuxCIFS, as used in "pam_cifscreds."

Impact
======

A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to cause an
unspecified impact.

Workaround
==========

Don't use LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module. In Gentoo,
 LinuxCIFS
utils' PAM support is disabled by default unless the "pam" USE flag
 is
enabled.

Resolution
==========

All LinuxCIFS utils users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-fs/cifs-utils-6.4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2830
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2830

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-08

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


