|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in cifs-utils
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in cifs-utils
|ID:
|201612-08
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:38
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2830
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: LinuxCIFS utils: Buffer overflow
Date: December 04, 2016
Bugs: #552634
ID: 201612-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module might
allow
remote attackers to have an unspecified impact via unknown vectors.
Background
==========
The LinuxCIFS utils are a collection of tools for managing Linux CIFS
Client Filesystems.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-fs/cifs-utils < 6.4 >= 6.4
Description
===========
A stack-based buffer overflow was discovered in cifskey.c or
cifscreds.c in LinuxCIFS, as used in "pam_cifscreds."
Impact
======
A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to cause an
unspecified impact.
Workaround
==========
Don't use LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module. In Gentoo,
LinuxCIFS
utils' PAM support is disabled by default unless the "pam" USE flag
is
enabled.
Resolution
==========
All LinuxCIFS utils users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-fs/cifs-utils-6.4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2830
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2830
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-08
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
