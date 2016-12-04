Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in cifs-utils

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--DmslDIQei9dXf17BufCUNJgUkXG0RURE8

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="nfI6k3ucsl6P1pSD944chCrl4aRwpuHG5"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <3a6536f5-3cbb-f86c-20b0-1a51ab1d3c0e@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-08 ] LinuxCIFS utils: Buffer overflow



--nfI6k3ucsl6P1pSD944chCrl4aRwpuHG5

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------33C9EDB87FBA4E6C7861A17E"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------33C9EDB87FBA4E6C7861A17E

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: LinuxCIFS utils: Buffer overflow

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #552634

ID: 201612-08



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module might

allow

remote attackers to have an unspecified impact via unknown vectors.



Background

==========



The LinuxCIFS utils are a collection of tools for managing Linux CIFS

Client Filesystems.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-fs/cifs-utils < 6.4 >= 6.4



Description

===========



A stack-based buffer overflow was discovered in cifskey.c or

cifscreds.c in LinuxCIFS, as used in "pam_cifscreds."



Impact

======



A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to cause an

unspecified impact.



Workaround

==========



Don't use LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module. In Gentoo,

LinuxCIFS

utils' PAM support is disabled by default unless the "pam" USE flag

is

enabled.



Resolution

==========



All LinuxCIFS utils users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-fs/cifs-utils-6.4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2830

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2830



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-08



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------33C9EDB87FBA4E6C7861A17E

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: LinuxCIFS utils: Buffer overflow

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #552634

ID: 201612-08



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability in LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module might

allow

remote attackers to have an unspecified impact via unknown vectors.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



The LinuxCIFS utils are a collection of tools for managing Linux CIFS

Client Filesystems.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-fs/cifs-utils < 6.4

>=3D=

6.4=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A stack-based buffer overflow was discovered in cifskey.c or

cifscreds.c in LinuxCIFS, as used in "pam_cifscreds."



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to cause an

unspecified impact.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Don't use LinuxCIFS utils' "cifscreds" PAM module. In Gentoo,

LinuxCIFS

utils' PAM support is disabled by default unless the "pam" USE flag

is

enabled.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All LinuxCIFS utils users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Dnet-fs/cifs-utils-6.4"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2830

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-2830">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-2830</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-08">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-08</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------33C9EDB87FBA4E6C7861A17E--



--nfI6k3ucsl6P1pSD944chCrl4aRwpuHG5--



--DmslDIQei9dXf17BufCUNJgUkXG0RURE8

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYQ/ffXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/H8oP/0sCgaT8c7Up5/4oxoqZzZ3n

exEkr4BVY2tHxTd17tyxE+yODKa7rY6qZc0bUUKJxuZok7ti2Zjbt4jpDOjB5SfK

tFPFN+RNYfzIjVb0Q77dslMuDKiw3aaOkD4+CPuS8SR4v8T2i05lQqbELFgrcsVx

uZQ55t1wy5EhgtJXIk45/c4A1rKPkdau0oIOwhnmpkXKjln0aTU3s+ybB5TPdELI

BsSipVM0XBQdBz9TSXaKf+FY7nIm8thbHfIxgeo2Uwo0hzZ4ZwkZliyIfAG9IJpI

IVACOQMQRPn5NoKoPiw6UEN3CUyI9Ym71aC41TLzqltCT9KtdnO8meR5b1WGZt3X

0iOAwZh6D+J7othAUr5WD6bpvmm9Ly13TwpzBbvGbegqulzLFhPFyT39Iwt8Jzt0

CW08f4m/eJeXur6MIUbCa0RyeYQ2qjKa5iqgJMnqyCeforen0jzin0GGlmw976R/

XiAJTvvq8qLuwWSel9vW49KDqZvtMA+TgoxeU0EWcAZvp5IQG15yC3tLoyiJJ/5W

8/7q+sdMGIXhFpvEnagqrqJL9ZL3CfDEMCaLZm6HCmaqoDcdumXsnmqLl/4EvWhB

4MgqSf7PpbykSETXiHXzPGzANQ1b7HV2uocnt/DpyqR+GCeGMy46X/QtjHZ35hTo

Y37JM2MbaWO08SBTnz50

=/VXW

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--DmslDIQei9dXf17BufCUNJgUkXG0RURE8--

