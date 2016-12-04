Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-09

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: GD: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #587662, #587968, #592720, #592722

ID: 201612-09



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in GD, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



GD is a graphic library for fast image creation.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/gd < 2.2.3 >= 2.2.3



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in GD. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All gd users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/gd-2.2.3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5766

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5766

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-6128

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6128

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-6132

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6132

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-6207

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6207

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7568

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7568



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-09



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





