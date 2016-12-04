Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in libvirt

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-10

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libvirt: Directory traversal

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #568870

ID: 201612-10



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Libvirt is vulnerable to directory traversal when using Access Control

Lists (ACL).



Background

==========



libvirt is a C toolkit for manipulating virtual machines.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/libvirt < 1.2.21-r1 >= 1.2.21-r1



Description

===========



Normally, only privileged users can coerce libvirt into creating or

opening existing files using the virStorageVol APIs; and such users

already have full privilege to create any domain XML.



But in the case of fine-grained ACLs, it is feasible that a user can be

granted storage_vol:create but not domain:write, and it violates

assumptions if such a user can abuse libvirt to access files outside of

the storage pool.



Impact

======



When fine-grained Access Control Lists (ACL) are in effect, an

authenticated local user with storage_vol:create permission but without

domain:write permission maybe able to create or access arbitrary files

outside of the storage pool.



Workaround

==========



Don't make use of fine-grained Access Control Lists (ACL) in libvirt;

In Gentoo, libvirt's ACL support is disable by default unless you

enable the "policykit" USE flag.



Resolution

==========



All libvirt users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/libvirt-1.2.21-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-5313

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5313



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-10



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





