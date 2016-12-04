|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in libvirt
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in libvirt
|ID:
|201612-10
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:41
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5313
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--6fioRDWpw9A71V4UrWVCODmo0uw0ncocr
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="BXguS4p0V28jbsle5p7blQDjrwd5WW5Gi"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <1aa60829-2e7d-a627-6e45-7d2d5b42566b@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-10 ] libvirt: Directory traversal
--BXguS4p0V28jbsle5p7blQDjrwd5WW5Gi
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------5134F863D2FA49E12F480816"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------5134F863D2FA49E12F480816
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: libvirt: Directory traversal
Date: December 04, 2016
Bugs: #568870
ID: 201612-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Libvirt is vulnerable to directory traversal when using Access Control
Lists (ACL).
Background
==========
libvirt is a C toolkit for manipulating virtual machines.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/libvirt < 1.2.21-r1 >= 1.2.21-r1
Description
===========
Normally, only privileged users can coerce libvirt into creating or
opening existing files using the virStorageVol APIs; and such users
already have full privilege to create any domain XML.
But in the case of fine-grained ACLs, it is feasible that a user can be
granted storage_vol:create but not domain:write, and it violates
assumptions if such a user can abuse libvirt to access files outside of
the storage pool.
Impact
======
When fine-grained Access Control Lists (ACL) are in effect, an
authenticated local user with storage_vol:create permission but without
domain:write permission maybe able to create or access arbitrary files
outside of the storage pool.
Workaround
==========
Don't make use of fine-grained Access Control Lists (ACL) in libvirt;
In Gentoo, libvirt's ACL support is disable by default unless you
enable the "policykit" USE flag.
Resolution
==========
All libvirt users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/libvirt-1.2.21-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-5313
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5313
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-10
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------5134F863D2FA49E12F480816
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
|
|