Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2016-999e1a6927
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 23:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9377
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9384
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9385
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9386

Name        : xen
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.7.1
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : http://xen.org/
Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor

xen : various security flaws (#1397383) x86 null segments not always treated as
unusable [XSA-191, CVE-2016-9386] x86 task switch to VM86 mode mis-handled
[XSA-192, CVE-2016-9382] x86 segment base write emulation lacking canonical
address checks [XSA-193, CVE-2016-9385] guest 32-bit ELF symbol table load
leaking host data [XSA-194, CVE-2016-9384] x86 64-bit bit test instruction
emulation broken [XSA-195, CVE-2016-9383] x86 software interrupt injection mis-
handled [XSA-196, CVE-2016-9377, CVE-2016-9378] qemu incautious about shared
ring processing [XSA-197, CVE-2016-9381] delimiter injection vulnerabilities in
pygrub [XSA-198, CVE-2016-9379, CVE-2016-9380]
  [ 1 ] Bug #1392933 - CVE-2016-9382 xsa192 xen: x86 task switch to VM86 mode
 mis-handled (XSA-192)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392933
  [ 2 ] Bug #1392939 - CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380 xsa198 xen: delimiter
 injection vulnerabilities in pygrub (XSA-198)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392939
  [ 3 ] Bug #1392929 - CVE-2016-9385 xsa193 xen: x86 segment base write
 emulation lacking canonical address checks (XSA-193)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392929
  [ 4 ] Bug #1392934 - CVE-2016-9384 xsa194 xen: guest 32-bit ELF symbol table
 load leaking host data (XSA-194)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392934
  [ 5 ] Bug #1392938 - CVE-2016-9381 xsa197 xen: qemu incautious about shared
 ring processing (XSA-197)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392938
  [ 6 ] Bug #1392937 - CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 xsa196 xen: x86 software
 interrupt injection mis-handled (XSA-196)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392937
  [ 7 ] Bug #1392935 - CVE-2016-9383 xsa195 xen: x86 64-bit bit test
 instruction emulation broken (XSA-195)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392935
  [ 8 ] Bug #1392932 - CVE-2016-9386 xsa191 xen: x86 null segments not always
 treated as unusable (XSA-191)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392932
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
