Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good
ID: FEDORA-2016-c883d07fba
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 23:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9635

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : gstreamer1-plugins-good
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.10.1
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/
Summary     : GStreamer plugins with good code and licensing
Description :
GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of filters which
operate on media data. Applications using this library can do anything
from real-time sound processing to playing videos, and just about anything
else media-related.  Its plugin-based architecture means that new data
types or processing capabilities can be added simply by installing new
plugins.

GStreamer Good Plugins is a collection of well-supported plugins of
good quality and under the LGPL license.

Update Information:

Add fix for gstreamer FLIC decoder vulnerability
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1397441 - CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
 gstreamer-plugins-good: Heap buffer overflow in FLIC decoder
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397441
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gstreamer1-plugins-good' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
