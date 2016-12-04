Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin

Name : phpMyAdmin

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.6.5.1

Release : 2.fc25

URL : https://www.phpmyadmin.net/

Summary : Handle the administration of MySQL over the World Wide Web

Description :

phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP intended to handle the administration of

MySQL over the World Wide Web. Most frequently used operations are supported

by the user interface (managing databases, tables, fields, relations, indexes,

users, permissions), while you still have the ability to directly execute any

SQL statement.



Features include an intuitive web interface, support for most MySQL features

(browse and drop databases, tables, views, fields and indexes, create, copy,

drop, rename and alter databases, tables, fields and indexes, maintenance

server, databases and tables, with proposals on server configuration, execute,

edit and bookmark any SQL-statement, even batch-queries, manage MySQL users

and privileges, manage stored procedures and triggers), import data from CSV

and SQL, export data to various formats: CSV, SQL, XML, PDF, OpenDocument Text

and Spreadsheet, Word, Excel, LATEX and others, administering multiple servers,

creating PDF graphics of your database layout, creating complex queries using

Query-by-example (QBE), searching globally in a database or a subset of it,

transforming stored data into any format using a set of predefined functions,

like displaying BLOB-data as image or download-link and much more...



Update Information:



phpMyAdmin 4.6.5.1 (2016-11-26) =============================== A patch-level

release fixing two small issues: * an issue affecting a small number of

users

using $cfg['Servers'][$i]['hide_db'] or

$cfg['Servers'][$i]['only_db']. * an

issue affecting the create table dialog where the partition selection tool was

overzealous and made it difficult to create a new table. There are also minor

improvements to the Czech language file. phpMyAdmin 4.6.5 (2016-11-25)

============================= A release containing security fixes and bug

fixes. Aside from the security improvements, many bugs have been fixed

including: * Fix for expanding in navigation pane * Reintroduced a

simplified version of PmaAbsoluteUri directive (needed with reverse proxies)

*

Fix editing of ENUM/SET/DECIMAL field structures * Improvements to the parser

And many, many more. Please see the ChangeLog for full details of bugs fixes.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1399197 - CVE-2016-4412 phpMyAdmin: Multiple vulnerabilities fixed

in 4.0.10.18, 4.4.15.9 and 4.6.5 versions

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399197

