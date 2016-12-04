Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Thunderbird

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2991-1

Rating: important

References: #1012964

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9079

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update contains Mozilla Thunderbird 45.5.1 and fixes one

vulnerability.



In Mozilla Thunderbird, this vulnerability may be exploited when used in a

browser-like context.



- CVE-2016-9079: SVG Animation Remote Code Execution (MFSA 2016-92,

bsc#1012964, bmo#1321066)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1393=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1393=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1393=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-28.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-28.2

MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-28.2



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-55.1

MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-55.1

MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-55.1

MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-55.1

MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-55.1

MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-55.1

MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-55.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012964



--

