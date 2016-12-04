|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2991-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 23:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Thunderbird
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2991-1
Rating: important
References: #1012964
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9079
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update contains Mozilla Thunderbird 45.5.1 and fixes one
vulnerability.
In Mozilla Thunderbird, this vulnerability may be exploited when used in a
browser-like context.
- CVE-2016-9079: SVG Animation Remote Code Execution (MFSA 2016-92,
bsc#1012964, bmo#1321066)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1393=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1393=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1393=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-28.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-28.2
MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-28.2
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-55.1
MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-55.1
MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-55.1
MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-55.1
MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-55.1
MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-55.1
MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-55.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012964
--
|
|