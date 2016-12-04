Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for vim

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2992-1

Rating: important

References: #1010685

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1248

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for vim fixes the following security issues:



- Fixed CVE-2016-1248 an arbitrary command execution vulnerability

(bsc#1010685)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1391=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1391=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



gvim-7.4.326-8.1

gvim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.1

vim-7.4.326-8.1

vim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.1

vim-debugsource-7.4.326-8.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



vim-data-7.4.326-8.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



gvim-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1

gvim-debuginfo-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1

vim-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1

vim-debuginfo-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1

vim-debugsource-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



vim-data-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685



--

