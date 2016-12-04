|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2992-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 23:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for vim
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2992-1
Rating: important
References: #1010685
Cross-References: CVE-2016-1248
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for vim fixes the following security issues:
- Fixed CVE-2016-1248 an arbitrary command execution vulnerability
(bsc#1010685)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1391=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1391=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
gvim-7.4.326-8.1
gvim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.1
vim-7.4.326-8.1
vim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.1
vim-debugsource-7.4.326-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
vim-data-7.4.326-8.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
gvim-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1
gvim-debuginfo-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1
vim-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1
vim-debuginfo-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1
vim-debugsource-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
vim-data-7.4.461.hg.6253-3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685
--
|
|