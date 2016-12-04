Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2993-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 23:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for vim
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2993-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1010685 #988903 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1248
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for vim fixes the following security issues:

   - Fixed CVE-2016-1248 an arbitrary command execution vulnerability
     (bsc#1010685)

   This update for vim fixes the following issues:

   - Fix build with Python 3.5. (bsc#988903)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1390=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      gvim-7.4.326-8.2
      gvim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.2
      vim-7.4.326-8.2
      vim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.2
      vim-debugsource-7.4.326-8.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      vim-data-7.4.326-8.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988903

Werbung