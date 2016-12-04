Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vim

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for vim

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2993-1

Rating: important

References: #1010685 #988903

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1248

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





This update for vim fixes the following security issues:



- Fixed CVE-2016-1248 an arbitrary command execution vulnerability

(bsc#1010685)



This update for vim fixes the following issues:



- Fix build with Python 3.5. (bsc#988903)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1390=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



gvim-7.4.326-8.2

gvim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.2

vim-7.4.326-8.2

vim-debuginfo-7.4.326-8.2

vim-debugsource-7.4.326-8.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



vim-data-7.4.326-8.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/988903



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

