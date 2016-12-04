|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2994-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 23:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9078
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2994-1
Rating: important
References: #1012807 #1012964
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9078 CVE-2016-9079
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox is updated to version 50.0.2 which fixes the following
issues:
* Firefox crashed with 3rd party Chinese IME when using IME text (fixed
in version 50.0.1)
* Redirection from an HTTP connection to a data: URL could inherit wrong
origin after an HTTP redirect (fixed in version 50.0.1, bmo#1317641,
MFSA 2016-91, boo#1012807, CVE-2016-9078)
* Maliciously crafted SVG animations could cause remote code execution
(fixed in version 50.0.2, bmo#1321066, MFSA 2016-92, boo##1012964,
CVE-2016-9079)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1392=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1392=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1392=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-42.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-42.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-42.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-42.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-91.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-91.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9078.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012807
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012964
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|