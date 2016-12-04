Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2994-1

Rating: important

References: #1012807 #1012964

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9078 CVE-2016-9079

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





MozillaFirefox is updated to version 50.0.2 which fixes the following

issues:



* Firefox crashed with 3rd party Chinese IME when using IME text (fixed

in version 50.0.1)

* Redirection from an HTTP connection to a data: URL could inherit wrong

origin after an HTTP redirect (fixed in version 50.0.1, bmo#1317641,

MFSA 2016-91, boo#1012807, CVE-2016-9078)

* Maliciously crafted SVG animations could cause remote code execution

(fixed in version 50.0.2, bmo#1321066, MFSA 2016-92, boo##1012964,

CVE-2016-9079)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1392=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1392=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1392=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-42.2

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-42.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-42.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-42.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-91.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-91.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9078.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012807

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012964



