Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 05, 2016
Bugs: #601486
ID: 201612-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,
faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/chromium < 55.0.2883.75 >= 55.0.2883.75
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-55.0.2883.75"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5203
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5203
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5204
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5204
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5205
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5205
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5206
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5206
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5207
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5207
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5208
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5208
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5209
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5209
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-5210
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5210
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-5211
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5211
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5212
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5212
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5213
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5213
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5214
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5214
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5215
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5215
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5217
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5217
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5218
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5218
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5219
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5219
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-5220
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5220
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-5221
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5221
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-5222
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5222
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-5223
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5223
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-5224
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5224
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-5225
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5225
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-5226
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5226
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-9650
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9650
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-9651
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9651
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-9652
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9652
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-11
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
