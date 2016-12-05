Sicherheit: Denial of Service in patch

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Patch: Denial of Service

Date: December 05, 2016

Bugs: #538658

ID: 201612-12



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Patch is vulnerable to a locally generated Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



Patch takes a patch file containing a difference listing produced by

the diff program and applies those differences to one or more original

files, producing patched versions.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-devel/patch < 2.7.4 >= 2.7.4



Description

===========



Due to a flaw in Patch, the application can enter an infinite loop when

processing a specially crafted diff file.



Impact

======



A local attacker could pass a specially crafted diff file to Patch,

possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All patch users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/patch-2.7.4"



References

==========





Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-12



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





