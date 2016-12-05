Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in patch
Name: Denial of Service in patch
ID: 201612-12
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 07:39
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Patch: Denial of Service
     Date: December 05, 2016
     Bugs: #538658
       ID: 201612-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Patch is vulnerable to a locally generated Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

Patch takes a patch file containing a difference listing produced by
the diff program and applies those differences to one or more original
files, producing patched versions.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-devel/patch              < 2.7.4                    >= 2.7.4 

Description
===========

Due to a flaw in Patch, the application can enter an infinite loop when
processing a specially crafted diff file.

Impact
======

A local attacker could pass a specially crafted diff file to Patch,
possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All patch users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/patch-2.7.4"

References
==========


Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-12

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


