Sicherheit: Denial of Service in patch
|Name:
|Denial of Service in patch
|ID:
|201612-12
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 07:39
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Patch: Denial of Service
Date: December 05, 2016
Bugs: #538658
ID: 201612-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Patch is vulnerable to a locally generated Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
Patch takes a patch file containing a difference listing produced by
the diff program and applies those differences to one or more original
files, producing patched versions.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-devel/patch < 2.7.4 >= 2.7.4
Description
===========
Due to a flaw in Patch, the application can enter an infinite loop when
processing a specially crafted diff file.
Impact
======
A local attacker could pass a specially crafted diff file to Patch,
possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All patch users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/patch-2.7.4"
References
==========
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-12
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
