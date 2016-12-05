Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nghttp2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in nghttp2
ID: 201612-13
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 07:40
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1544

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: nghttp2: Denial of Service
     Date: December 05, 2016
     Bugs: #574780
       ID: 201612-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Nghttp2 is vulnerable to a Denial of Service attack.

Background
==========

Nghttp2 is an implementation of HTTP/2 and its header compression
algorithm HPACK in C.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/nghttp2             < 1.7.1                    >= 1.7.1 

Description
===========

Nghttpd, nghttp, and libnghttp2_asio applications do not limit the
memory usage for the incoming HTTP header field. If a peer sends a
specially crafted HTTP/2 HEADERS frame and CONTINUATION frame, they
will crash with an out of memory error.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All nghttp2 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nghttp2-1.7.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1544
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1544

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-13

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


