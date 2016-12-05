|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nghttp2
|Name:
|Denial of Service in nghttp2
|ID:
|201612-13
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 07:40
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1544
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: nghttp2: Denial of Service
Date: December 05, 2016
Bugs: #574780
ID: 201612-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Nghttp2 is vulnerable to a Denial of Service attack.
Background
==========
Nghttp2 is an implementation of HTTP/2 and its header compression
algorithm HPACK in C.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-libs/nghttp2 < 1.7.1 >= 1.7.1
Description
===========
Nghttpd, nghttp, and libnghttp2_asio applications do not limit the
memory usage for the incoming HTTP header field. If a peer sends a
specially crafted HTTP/2 HEADERS frame and CONTINUATION frame, they
will crash with an out of memory error.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All nghttp2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nghttp2-1.7.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1544
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1544
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-13
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|