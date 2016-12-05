|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2850-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 10:00
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2850-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.html
Issue date: 2016-12-05
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9079
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -
i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.
This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.5.1.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page
containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2016-9079)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1400376 - CVE-2016-9079 Mozilla: Firefox SVG Animation Remote Code Execution
(MFSA 2016-92)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-92/#CVE-2016-9079
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYRR1nXlSAg2UNWIIRAodoAJ0UiiPUCIIAECrcVZJZDlJpUp19OwCggRCN
uS/PETALJx3WzLcwZc1AH+Q=
=SECC
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|