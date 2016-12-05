Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2850-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.html

Issue date: 2016-12-05

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9079

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -

i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.



This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.5.1.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page

containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Thunderbird. (CVE-2016-9079)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1400376 - CVE-2016-9079 Mozilla: Firefox SVG Animation Remote Code Execution

(MFSA 2016-92)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-92/#CVE-2016-9079



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYRR1nXlSAg2UNWIIRAodoAJ0UiiPUCIIAECrcVZJZDlJpUp19OwCggRCN

uS/PETALJx3WzLcwZc1AH+Q=

=SECC

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





