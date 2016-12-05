|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3010-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12
|Datum:
|Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 18:25
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5554
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5556
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5542
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5573
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3010-1
Rating: important
References: #1009280
Affected Products:
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues:
- Version update to 6.0-16.35 (bsc#1009280) fixing the following CVE's:
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2016-1752=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):
java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2
java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2
java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2
java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2
References:
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280
--
