Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3010-1

Rating: important

References: #1009280

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556

CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues:



- Version update to 6.0-16.35 (bsc#1009280) fixing the following CVE's:

CVE-2016-5568, CVE-2016-5556, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5597,

CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5542





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2016-1752=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):



java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2

java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2

java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (x86_64):



java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280



