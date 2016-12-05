Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3010-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12
Datum: Mo, 5. Dezember 2016, 18:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5554
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5556
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5542
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5573

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3010-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009280 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556
                    CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues:

   - Version update to 6.0-16.35 (bsc#1009280) fixing the following CVE's:
     CVE-2016-5568, CVE-2016-5556, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5597,
     CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5542


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2016-1752=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2
      java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2
      java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (x86_64):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.35-43.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

6
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

3
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Ma­geia 5.1 er­schie­nen

6
Frei­esMa­ga­zin stellt letz­te Aus­ga­be vor

5
Goog­le stellt OSS-Fuz­z-Pro­jekt vor

4
Julie Hanna in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Cor­po­ra­ti­on be­ru­fen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt 1.9 Mil­lio­nen Euro für FOSSA

39
Ca­no­ni­cal will gegen un­au­to­ri­sier­te Clou­d-An­bie­ter vor­ge­hen
 
Werbung