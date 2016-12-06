Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Thunderbird und NSS, Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Thunderbird und NSS, Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3011-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.1
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:12
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird
 and NSS
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3011-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009026 #1010401 #1010404 #1010410 #1010411 
                    #1010427 #1012807 #1012964 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5289 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
                    CVE-2016-5292 CVE-2016-5293 CVE-2016-5294
                    CVE-2016-5295 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297
                    CVE-2016-5298 CVE-2016-5299 CVE-2016-9061
                    CVE-2016-9062 CVE-2016-9063 CVE-2016-9064
                    CVE-2016-9065 CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9067
                    CVE-2016-9068 CVE-2016-9069 CVE-2016-9070
                    CVE-2016-9071 CVE-2016-9072 CVE-2016-9073
                    CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9075 CVE-2016-9076
                    CVE-2016-9077 CVE-2016-9078 CVE-2016-9079
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 30 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Mozilla Firefox 50.0.2, Thunderbird 45.5.1 and NSS 3.16.2
   fixes a number of security issues.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Mozilla Firefox (MFSA 2016-89):

      - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
        (bmo#1292443)
      - CVE-2016-5292: URL parsing causes crash (bmo#1288482)
      - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
        (bmo#1303678)
      - CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current
        and new versions (bmo#1303418)
      - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
        nsScriptLoadHandler (bmo#1299686)
      - CVE-2016-9067: heap-use-after-free in nsINode::ReplaceOrInsertBefore
        (bmo#1301777, bmo#1308922 (CVE-2016-9069))
      - CVE-2016-9068: heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver (bmo#1302973)
      - CVE-2016-9075: WebExtensions can access the mozAddonManager API and
        use it to gain elevated privileges (bmo#1295324)
      - CVE-2016-9077: Canvas filters allow feDisplacementMaps to be applied
        to cross-origin images, allowing timing attacks on them (bmo#1298552)
      - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
        saved shortcut file (bmo#1292159)
      - CVE-2016-9070: Sidebar bookmark can have reference to chrome window
        (bmo#1281071)
      - CVE-2016-9073: windows.create schema doesn't specify
 "format":
        "relativeUrl" (bmo#1289273)
      - CVE-2016-9076: select dropdown menu can be used for URL bar spoofing
        on e10s (bmo#1276976)
      - CVE-2016-9063: Possible integer overflow to fix inside XML_Parse in
        expat (bmo#1274777)
      - CVE-2016-9071: Probe browser history via HSTS/301 redirect + CSP
        (bmo#1285003)
      - CVE-2016-5289: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50
      - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
        45.5

      The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Mozilla NSS 3.26.1:

      - CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in
        divSpoiler (bmo#1293334)

      Mozilla Firefox now requires mozilla-nss 3.26.2.

      New features in Mozilla Firefox:

      - Updates to keyboard shortcuts Set a preference to have Ctrl+Tab cycle
        through tabs in recently used order View a page in Reader Mode by
        using Ctrl+Alt+R
      - Added option to Find in page that allows users to limit search to
        whole words only
      - Added download protection for a large number of executable file types
        on Windows, Mac and Linux
      - Fixed rendering of dashed and dotted borders with rounded corners
        (border-radius)
      - Added a built-in Emoji set for operating systems without native Emoji
        fonts
      - Blocked versions of libavcodec older than 54.35.1
      - additional locale

      mozilla-nss was updated to 3.26.2, incorporating the following changes:

      - the selfserv test utility has been enhanced to support ALPN
        (HTTP/1.1) and 0-RTT
      - The following CA certificate was added: CN = ISRG Root X1
      - NPN is disabled and ALPN is enabled by default
      - MD5 signature algorithms sent by the server in CertificateRequest
        messages are now properly ignored


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.1:

      zypper in -t patch 2016-1407=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.1 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0.2-131.1
      MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-70.92.1
      MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-70.92.1
      MozillaThunderbird-debuginfo-45.5.1-70.92.1
      MozillaThunderbird-debugsource-45.5.1-70.92.1
      MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-70.92.1
      MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-70.92.1
      MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-70.92.1
      libfreebl3-3.26.2-94.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-94.1
      libsoftokn3-3.26.2-94.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-94.1

   - openSUSE 13.1 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-94.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-94.1


