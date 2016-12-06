Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3014-1

Rating: important

References: #1009026 #1010395 #1010401 #1010402 #1010404

#1010410 #1010422 #1010427 #1010517 #992549



Cross-References: CVE-2016-5285 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291

CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064

CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that solves 8 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5 (bsc#1009026):



- CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript

(bsc#1010401)

- CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in

nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)

- CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1

(bsc#1010395)

- CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and

new versions (bsc#1010402)

- CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR

45.5 (bsc#1010427)

- CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and

saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)



The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:



- CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler

(bsc#1010422)

- CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey /

ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)



The following bugs were fixed:



- Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers

(bsc#992549)



The Mozilla Firefox changelog was amended to document patched dropped in a

previous update.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1754=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1754=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-45.5.0esr-88.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-45.5.0esr-88.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1

libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1

mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5285.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9074.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010395

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010402

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010422

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010517

https://bugzilla.suse.com/992549



