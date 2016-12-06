Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3014-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5285
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296

   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3014-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009026 #1010395 #1010401 #1010402 #1010404 
                    #1010410 #1010422 #1010427 #1010517 #992549 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5285 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
                    CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064
                    CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 8 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5 (bsc#1009026):

   - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
     (bsc#1010401)
   - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
     nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)
   - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
     (bsc#1010395)
   - CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and
     new versions (bsc#1010402)
   - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
     45.5 (bsc#1010427)
   - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
     saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:

   - CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler
     (bsc#1010422)
   - CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey /
     ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)

   The following bugs were fixed:

   - Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers
     (bsc#992549)

   The Mozilla Firefox changelog was amended to document patched dropped in a
   previous update.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1754=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1754=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-45.5.0esr-88.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-45.5.0esr-88.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-hmac-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.0esr-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.0esr-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-50.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.21.3-50.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5285.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9074.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010395
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010402
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010422
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010517
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992549

