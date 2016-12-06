|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3014-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:14
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3014-1
Rating: important
References: #1009026 #1010395 #1010401 #1010402 #1010404
#1010410 #1010422 #1010427 #1010517 #992549
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5285 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064
CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 8 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.
The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5 (bsc#1009026):
- CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
(bsc#1010401)
- CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)
- CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
(bsc#1010395)
- CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and
new versions (bsc#1010402)
- CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
45.5 (bsc#1010427)
- CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)
The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:
- CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler
(bsc#1010422)
- CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey /
ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)
The following bugs were fixed:
- Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers
(bsc#992549)
The Mozilla Firefox changelog was amended to document patched dropped in a
previous update.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1754=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1754=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5285.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9074.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010395
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010402
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010422
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010517
https://bugzilla.suse.com/992549
--
|
|