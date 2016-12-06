|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberläufe in dpkg
|Name:
|Pufferüberläufe in dpkg
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-0918477a60
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-0860
Originalnachricht
Name : dpkg
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.17.27
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://tracker.debian.org/pkg/dpkg
Summary : Package maintenance system for Debian Linux
Description :
This package contains the tools (including dpkg-source) required
to unpack, build and upload Debian source packages.
This package also contains the programs dpkg which used to handle the
installation and removal of packages on a Debian system.
This package also contains dselect, an interface for managing the
installation and removal of packages on the system.
dpkg and dselect will certainly be non-functional on a rpm-based system
because packages dependencies will likely be unmet.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
New upstream vesion, 1.17.27, Security fix for CVE-2015-0860
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1286011 - CVE-2015-0860 dpkg: stack overflows and out of bounds
read
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1286011
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dpkg' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
