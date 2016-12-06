Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2016-6afdd2b61d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8650

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.8.11
Release     : 300.fc25
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.8.11 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395187 - CVE-2016-8650 kernel: Null pointer dereference via
 keyctl
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395187
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
