Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-fdedfc86d0
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9447
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.10.23
Release : 34.fc25
URL : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/
Summary : GStreamer streaming media framework "bad" plug-ins
Description :
GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of elements which
operate on media data.
This package contains plug-ins that aren't tested
well enough, or the code is not of good enough quality.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Remove insecure nsf plugin (#1395126)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1395126 - CVE-2016-9447 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Memory
corruption flaw in NSF decoder
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395126
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gstreamer-plugins-bad-free' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
