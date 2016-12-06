Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3149-1

December 05, 2016



linux vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with

administrative privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic-lpae 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-lowlatency 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-105.152

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.105.113

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.105.113



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3149-1

CVE-2016-8655



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-105.152





