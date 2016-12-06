|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3149-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:21
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3149-1
December 05, 2016
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic-lpae 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-lowlatency 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-3.13.0-105-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-105.152
linux-image-generic 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.105.113
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.105.113
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3149-1
CVE-2016-8655
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-105.152
