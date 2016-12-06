|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|USN-3150-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:23
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
Originalnachricht
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3150-1
December 05, 2016
linux vulnerability
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-118-generic 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-3.2.0-118-generic-pae 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-3.2.0-118-highbank 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-3.2.0-118-omap 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-3.2.0-118-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-3.2.0-118-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-3.2.0-118-virtual 3.2.0-118.161
linux-image-generic 3.2.0.118.133
linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.118.133
linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.118.133
linux-image-omap 3.2.0.118.133
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.118.133
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.118.133
linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.118.133
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3150-1
CVE-2016-8655
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-118.161
