Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: USN-3150-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655

Originalnachricht

 

--===============2724395266983255608==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="Sk71+Upln2BLuDmg"
Content-Disposition: inline


--Sk71+Upln2BLuDmg
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3150-1
December 05, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-generic   3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-generic-pae  3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-highbank  3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-omap      3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-3.2.0-118-virtual   3.2.0-118.161
  linux-image-generic             3.2.0.118.133
  linux-image-generic-pae         3.2.0.118.133
  linux-image-highbank            3.2.0.118.133
  linux-image-omap                3.2.0.118.133
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.2.0.118.133
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.2.0.118.133
  linux-image-virtual             3.2.0.118.133

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3150-1
  CVE-2016-8655

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-118.161


--Sk71+Upln2BLuDmg
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYRgC3AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0eTcQAKNe4eRlT4XBok7kxnMToFIS
AMzTKWoJFqBBbweaFmYSmgWpqXsh/Ex+/TTEuVs62J/swoxUKx/Xavbcb4HPrM+5
iBZ/Q2Bvwn8KIYSpdphHIFDYWjqtEq7+gLUxzx29tSSinEsrsu208m0Fc/vMwHU4
F45w7dNoK0eWv0x7Nh20ydWPh+HM0RZ5L2KkFEWTwKXtNlepQbUlvKeLlOjYNMYV
UcVMKornVHvDREfaNp0TH3INSYxpvmAJAPSFScFx0xatknrTnQka+rEt6tArH+I+
sjW15V0YdjAOZ6npqhhJsFxxsfMvZ3thha/Mf8yE20AJMX+8n0R/W9OpWmz0pNks
D/Fn6Etsq77+Gy7NV8vDHS31h9F7Br5dxtaWKM0121cNRIdFVesXsflHBjfSG0qK
+Y4qm+CrE0jcpOxW4sHr7n3AtDvU475aZnoCzVaTdkUO6E3ay5+8i5I+ym3gwahD
4vu6+MI+ro8bGTBBZqtq90TarZuNqqojEL+JtFCGCwDH9fW67Gbpu9KL3RwcWrxZ
ZpU5nFGe+sC30WraLlSkoZFSwtzmGDEnENeUSYeAQHnpCz0C2iw17caf+ALRCCD0
MUVLMFqP5Zz8wX7gteyiiGId1qH8jZzWlWuEybPvpJ8ewBF1Uw6SJHVVQCv0v7Op
JUSv23BeLC2ETrMPSGOI
=WFo2
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--Sk71+Upln2BLuDmg--


--===============2724395266983255608==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============2724395266983255608==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter

9
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

4
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Ma­geia 5.1 er­schie­nen

6
Frei­esMa­ga­zin stellt letz­te Aus­ga­be vor

5
Goog­le stellt OSS-Fuz­z-Pro­jekt vor

4
Julie Hanna in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Cor­po­ra­ti­on be­ru­fen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt 1.9 Mil­lio­nen Euro für FOSSA
 
Werbung