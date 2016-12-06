|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|USN-3149-2
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:25
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3149-2
December 05, 2016
linux-lts-trusty vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
Details:
USN-3149-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu
12.04 LTS.
Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic 3.13.0-105.152~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic-lpae 3.13.0-105.152~precise1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.105.96
linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.105.96
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3149-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3149-1
CVE-2016-8655
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-105.152~precise1
