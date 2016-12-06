Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3149-2

December 05, 2016



linux-lts-trusty vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3149-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with

administrative privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic 3.13.0-105.152~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-105-generic-lpae 3.13.0-105.152~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.105.96

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.105.96



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3149-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3149-1

CVE-2016-8655



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-105.152~precise1





