Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============9042783770669110857==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="r7tUYVWcdYzDJoZW"

Content-Disposition: inline





--r7tUYVWcdYzDJoZW

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3151-2

December 05, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3151-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with

administrative privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-53-generic 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-53-generic-lpae 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-53-lowlatency 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-53-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-53-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-53-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-53-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.53.40



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3151-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3151-1

CVE-2016-8655



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-53.74~14.04.1





--r7tUYVWcdYzDJoZW

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYRgDaAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0gVIP/03u++rTcxVU6rgYohyCNHZb

YUPNQpTRbKlUzf52N/KFS481nucD/9QDa7ej+6tCDNzZApISVq7kMVM5ONXm5/6J

bfdJ9J6wtPHxpV/6lRTdaqpMBvvolIRAjwdhmAsgTziHdex3rQccbvFM/aSBthQO

quAp80iYwgkVgs4uGvcf6tUQjRGbUNRsHn3EAIuTqIlqye0RS+FcS86OKXABB8hX

TpvW6nmOIEClpxecpzCK7WMfqux3pa4V3GSTqqpXEeUk2XGauh/YNXPGvf5wYkgX

6DrkR9z108p17Qiv0rGFCk3XtIZuFPUUUpnBUmnYOEvQyZKkyFUSupdRmAt8Hiup

umTW7z7ME9NpH+ttWI6bSJdL3IuKj48JyEfhjzZyEmrKmrsp/yGn40hPoqGivFUX

q1wwC/dGFAMR+X7q3SGnaGxingucXClMNkVvGfF/eMCJQOuC6WBKzrDjvpHPVWNJ

EECe6jGPIrMd18EZuQjoo5bSBQJCA/y7EenGrz/VoWXaA3X/JD3Rav/Ao+5ktIl6

MP7fY4eyzr2f8+POkBgahS6pCcJKQRm6ystd8e4uPQsBXMZhG+CDR3qyCTFcg9t3

RQ7FPgXNrVCmqDqkd3l61R6PvdXtqcNSrABPBtvLI6m126TnWOqfqW7P5yzHFMos

DFbqnOZ+MBukzQDQNakG

=eovD

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--r7tUYVWcdYzDJoZW--





--===============9042783770669110857==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============9042783770669110857==--

