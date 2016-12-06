|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3152-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:30
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============6334213634122316852==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="zu8lIfFVzXMVnfzp"
Content-Disposition: inline
--zu8lIfFVzXMVnfzp
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3152-1
December 05, 2016
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-30-generic 4.8.0-30.32
linux-image-4.8.0-30-generic-lpae 4.8.0-30.32
linux-image-4.8.0-30-lowlatency 4.8.0-30.32
linux-image-4.8.0-30-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-30.32
linux-image-4.8.0-30-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-30.32
linux-image-4.8.0-30-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0-30.32
linux-image-generic 4.8.0.30.39
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.30.39
linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.30.39
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.30.39
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.30.39
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0.30.39
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-1
CVE-2016-8655
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-30.32
--zu8lIfFVzXMVnfzp
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=6sMe
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--zu8lIfFVzXMVnfzp--
--===============6334213634122316852==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============6334213634122316852==--
|
|