Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: USN-3152-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3152-1
December 05, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  linux-image-4.8.0-30-generic    4.8.0-30.32
  linux-image-4.8.0-30-generic-lpae  4.8.0-30.32
  linux-image-4.8.0-30-lowlatency  4.8.0-30.32
  linux-image-4.8.0-30-powerpc-e500mc  4.8.0-30.32
  linux-image-4.8.0-30-powerpc-smp  4.8.0-30.32
  linux-image-4.8.0-30-powerpc64-emb  4.8.0-30.32
  linux-image-generic             4.8.0.30.39
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.8.0.30.39
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.8.0.30.39
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.8.0.30.39
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.8.0.30.39
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.8.0.30.39

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-1
  CVE-2016-8655

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-30.32


