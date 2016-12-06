Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3151-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
Update von: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

--===============6332563570390109452==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="MOeiELSuYwpLEKvX"
Content-Disposition: inline


--MOeiELSuYwpLEKvX
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3151-3
December 05, 2016

linux-snapdragon vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors

Details:

Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1039-snapdragon  4.4.0-1039.43
  linux-image-snapdragon          4.4.0.1039.31

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3151-3
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3151-1
  CVE-2016-8655

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1039.43


--MOeiELSuYwpLEKvX
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=7d4C
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--MOeiELSuYwpLEKvX--


--===============6332563570390109452==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============6332563570390109452==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter

9
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

4
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Ma­geia 5.1 er­schie­nen

6
Frei­esMa­ga­zin stellt letz­te Aus­ga­be vor

5
Goog­le stellt OSS-Fuz­z-Pro­jekt vor

4
Julie Hanna in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Cor­po­ra­ti­on be­ru­fen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt 1.9 Mil­lio­nen Euro für FOSSA
 
Werbung