Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3150-2

December 06, 2016



linux-ti-omap4 vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4



Details:



Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with

administrative privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-1496-omap4 3.2.0-1496.123

linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1496.91



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3150-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3150-1

CVE-2016-8655



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1496.123





