Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============7554367994708783741==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP"

Content-Disposition: inline





--Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3152-2

December 06, 2016



linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with

administrative privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-1020-raspi2 4.8.0-1020.23

linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1020.23



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-1

CVE-2016-8655



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1020.23





--Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYRgRqAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0vpkP/0TjLmv7/uVdqLkUNBbxBNyp

OGyv6Xz5EuefFg7gvmZa4r7nYRklTpV6/ZR7KzYNDC/wPbDb+QFUdvExvqG9CViF

g+R+BcA0gawu2dMxscv8+yegfQ3eg0gAyCHlvMfaoObumtnz84VZ3+EP/HyU2qKB

fpT3cBm9BGz3DUTMvey4DwCHYFnP5gGR3Bvodt6Ef+BdOEVhgvqwh7OHOtOUWDa6

GqZ+LmWbb7CPsZd9dAemcOKxNq9E10gLQNZqahVRrQGjPCMd1iO366kgv+LR39NG

YxyIhEBnzcY0nsZUGD080+/fMq29pXmUBeA1tmjqN585Mjp/mXSTSAvtcUtj2eK0

LjWvRUBkmhH4WyyD5p+OU5sfYXs+NGvqIaxIpq91ZVyEbmpqmq7GIGaDPHLVf5M1

sv/vchQ0OywI6teumuDA+8V36dNb+KK+UmRnaaE39/39VMRaclwotFGN3taysQo3

wu7NMIlYcTry8xGbd69rZ6h4qrnHJv7ZSpAXTNYj8d2EkJJNbUh/AF0p8oBdOLNu

2vO2z3czzOzwoXJHjathBx2BDrSqTD/eKisf8fRFngws/lEA1EAukF3CksgRnxeF

dID+S0YEUPxj7m0x0+q3SPrR9nyjbPC3ekXbiGO+Rh+LkCZntyrcDDLbL8gRtfoH

hADUzFfnDl1zWd5lFNAr

=Xt+o

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP--





--===============7554367994708783741==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============7554367994708783741==--

