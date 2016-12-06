|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|USN-3152-2
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:35
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3152-2
December 06, 2016
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-1020-raspi2 4.8.0-1020.23
linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1020.23
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-1
CVE-2016-8655
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1020.23
