Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3152-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
Update von: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

--===============7554367994708783741==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP"
Content-Disposition: inline


--Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3152-2
December 06, 2016

linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Philip Pettersson discovered a race condition in the af_packet
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local unprivileged attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or run arbitrary code with
administrative privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  linux-image-4.8.0-1020-raspi2   4.8.0-1020.23
  linux-image-raspi2              4.8.0.1020.23

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3152-1
  CVE-2016-8655

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1020.23


--Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=Xt+o
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--Y974o0GblB/Ae/yP--


--===============7554367994708783741==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============7554367994708783741==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter

9
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

4
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Ma­geia 5.1 er­schie­nen

6
Frei­esMa­ga­zin stellt letz­te Aus­ga­be vor

5
Goog­le stellt OSS-Fuz­z-Pro­jekt vor

4
Julie Hanna in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Cor­po­ra­ti­on be­ru­fen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt 1.9 Mil­lio­nen Euro für FOSSA
 
Werbung