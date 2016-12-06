Sicherheit: Pufferüberläufe in dpkg

Name : dpkg

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.17.27

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://tracker.debian.org/pkg/dpkg

Summary : Package maintenance system for Debian Linux

Description :

This package contains the tools (including dpkg-source) required

to unpack, build and upload Debian source packages.



This package also contains the programs dpkg which used to handle the

installation and removal of packages on a Debian system.



This package also contains dselect, an interface for managing the

installation and removal of packages on the system.



dpkg and dselect will certainly be non-functional on a rpm-based system

because packages dependencies will likely be unmet.



Update Information:



New upstream vesion, 1.17.27 . Security fix for CVE-2015-0860

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1286011 - CVE-2015-0860 dpkg: stack overflows and out of bounds

read

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1286011

