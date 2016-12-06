Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in util-linux

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--oc9NNhMKE3A5q4kKRrBVPuFab35XJ1JTl

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="COxkAPkiRplgMbjsGqOapNJIP51VPD0VE"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <1897bc68-47da-1fbb-2632-f581e3f58055@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-14 ] util-linux: Arbitrary code execution



--COxkAPkiRplgMbjsGqOapNJIP51VPD0VE

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------3A733DCE899336FDE4C782A0"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------3A733DCE899336FDE4C782A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-14

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: util-linux: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 06, 2016

Bugs: #530844

ID: 201612-14



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability was discovered in util-linux, which could potentially

lead to the execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



util-linux is a suite of Linux programs including mount and umount,

programs used to mount and unmount filesystems.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/util-linux < 2.26 >= 2.26



Description

===========



A command injection flaw was discovered in util-linux's "blkid"

utility. It uses caching files (/dev/.blkid.tab or

/run/blkid/blkid.tab) to store info about the UUID, LABEL etc. it finds

on certain devices. However, it does not strip '"' character, so it

can

be confused to build variable names containing shell metacharacters,

which it would usually encode inside the value.



Impact

======



A local attacker could create a specially crafted partition label

containing arbitrary code which would get executed when the "blkid"

utility processes that value.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All util-linux users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/util-linux-2.26"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9114

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9114



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-14



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------3A733DCE899336FDE4C782A0

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-14

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: util-linux: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 06, 2016

Bugs: #530844

ID: 201612-14



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability was discovered in util-linux, which could potentially

lead to the execution of arbitrary code.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



util-linux is a suite of Linux programs including mount and umount,

programs used to mount and unmount filesystems.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/util-linux < 2.26

>=3D =

2.26=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A command injection flaw was discovered in util-linux's "blkid"

utility. It uses caching files (/dev/.blkid.tab or

/run/blkid/blkid.tab) to store info about the UUID, LABEL etc. it finds

on certain devices. However, it does not strip '"' character, so it

can

be confused to build variable names containing shell metacharacters,

which it would usually encode inside the value.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A local attacker could create a specially crafted partition label

containing arbitrary code which would get executed when the "blkid"

utility processes that value.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All util-linux users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dsys-apps/util-linux-2.26"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9114

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-9114">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-9114</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-14">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-14</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------3A733DCE899336FDE4C782A0--



--COxkAPkiRplgMbjsGqOapNJIP51VPD0VE--



--oc9NNhMKE3A5q4kKRrBVPuFab35XJ1JTl

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYRjQ2XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/7JgP/0YqMSy3OUiMl28bDRH5dxgw

bJAShWGlxCAC1Vt+zy/1YTQMq4s3cpHBhYFUUcJ8XYPUmVHHfMHbx/z/adAIAsZ+

zHOnVS8PbEU4egfcUs3mMQiT1m7aUBcuxw8t7t0uvstGuzyBLswT35LDM0IKrjWt

r5jcU1leeCIgN6OM2UePuzxNL2+nQyJa58U+YnApwQhEIBd7dPg/2fPdRwgP8sc7

pWU+vCjb8ZkvVJwkiM3PR3JkRnnfAn2SoUmYdvnXEpiJUmfyrfJ+fgr//QXtbxB8

3s3gLTM/nXEXRCMO+TvAvnm4qOx3Ti10JY2K1oqTzAE0xUmxDVlGRB6g8oaEa80q

Ry0KEjiiAT5v7wSxbkqMn5wCzyX+V/E8Yz810JLOEhPWLjmljNiYymLSF66P3DJ0

lbzZpqebZfXFDa5IPT5zAXykk4yAZOlbGblXMWUN27sbPnnz917KqVbjJuc1CUp1

764KnCYYzcA3cNFxjh3feMjxo9ViiCtWcsE5BuBzrU4dVZ50AFbArxzEUXRasgar

22R32Pu7sWzeZgW4RUaqUW3bCR2umUAxHTJYqW2F01ZwtNPp8W5TJYSzyrzfkdT4

EXpKn7tnQMFhjFU8GjA1qNB4c3UdNu8itOyhZ6T6I6FcGldsKw0GmXgulHaa2Nfa

9SyCuIwux+n1UTnx+Ena

=OJfj

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--oc9NNhMKE3A5q4kKRrBVPuFab35XJ1JTl--

