Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ARJ
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ARJ
ID: 201612-15
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 07:39
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2782
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0556
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0557

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: ARJ: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 06, 2016
     Bugs: #535708, #541500
       ID: 201612-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ARJ, the worst of which may
allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Open-source implementation of the ARJ archiver.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-arch/arj               < 3.10.22-r5            >= 3.10.22-r5 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ARJ. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

An attacker, using a specially crafted ARJ archive, could possibly
execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process, or cause a
Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All ARJ users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/arj-3.10.22-r5"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0556
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0556
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-0557
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0557
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2782
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2782

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-15

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


