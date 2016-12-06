Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ARJ

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

GLSA 201612-15 ] ARJ: Multiple vulnerabilities



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: ARJ: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 06, 2016

Bugs: #535708, #541500

ID: 201612-15



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ARJ, the worst of which may

allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Open-source implementation of the ARJ archiver.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/arj < 3.10.22-r5 >= 3.10.22-r5



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ARJ. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



An attacker, using a specially crafted ARJ archive, could possibly

execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process, or cause a

Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All ARJ users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/arj-3.10.22-r5"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0556

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0556

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-0557

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0557

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2782

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2782



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-15



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





