Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberläufe in dpkg
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberläufe in dpkg
ID: FEDORA-2016-5608472a90
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 13:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-0860

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : dpkg
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.17.27
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://tracker.debian.org/pkg/dpkg
Summary     : Package maintenance system for Debian Linux
Description :
This package contains the tools (including dpkg-source) required
to unpack, build and upload Debian source packages.

This package also contains the programs dpkg which used to handle the
installation and removal of packages on a Debian system.

This package also contains dselect, an interface for managing the
installation and removal of packages on the system.

dpkg and dselect will certainly be non-functional on a rpm-based system
because packages dependencies will likely be unmet.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

New upstream vesion, 1.17.27 . Security fix for CVE-2015-0860
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1286011 - CVE-2015-0860 dpkg: stack overflows and out of bounds
 read
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1286011
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dpkg' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen

4
Fe­do­ra dis­ku­tiert über einen ver­än­d­er­ten Re­lease-Zy­klus

0
Raspbi­an PIXEL er­hält mehr Si­cher­heit

0
An­dro­id 7.1.1 er­schie­nen

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter

13
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

5
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Ma­geia 5.1 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung