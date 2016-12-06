Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free

Name : gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.8.3

Release : 2.fc24

URL : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/

Summary : GStreamer streaming media framework "bad" plugins

Description :

GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of elements which

operate on media data.



This package contains plug-ins that aren't tested well enough, or the code

is not of good enough quality.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Fix Integer overflow when allocating render buffer in vmnc decoder

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1395767 - CVE-2016-9445 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Integer

overflow when allocating render buffer in VMnc decoder

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395767

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

