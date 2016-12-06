Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3019-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
Datum: Di, 6. Dezember 2016, 13:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaThunderbird
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3019-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009026 #1010401 #1010404 #1010410 #1010411 
                    #1010427 #1012964 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296
                    CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9079
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 6 vulnerabilities and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for MozillaThunderbird fixes some potential security issues
   and bugs.

   The following security flaws cannot be exploited through email because
   scripting is disabled when reading mail, but are potentially risks in
   browser or browser-like contexts:

   - CVE-2016-9079: SVG Animation Remote Code Execution (MFSA 2016-92,
     bsc#1012964)
   - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
     (bsc#1010411)
   - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
     (bsc#1010401)
   - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
     nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)
   - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
     saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)
   - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Thunderbird ESR 45.5
     (bsc#1010427)

   The update contains changes in behavior:

   - Changed recipient address entry: Arrow-keys now copy the pop-up value to
     the input field. Mouse-hovered pop-up value can no longer be confirmed
     with tab or enter key. This restores the behavior of Thunderbird 24.
   - Support changes to character limit in Twitter

   The following bugs were fixed:

   - Reply with selected text containing quote resulted in wrong quoting
     level indication
   - Email invitation might not be displayed when description contains
     non-ASCII characters
   - Attempting to sort messages on the Date field whilst a quick filter is
     applied got stuck
     on sort descending
   - Mail address display at header pane displayed incorrectly if the address
     contains UTF-8 according to RFC 6532


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1412=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (aarch64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaThunderbird-45.5.1-17.1
      MozillaThunderbird-devel-45.5.1-17.1
      MozillaThunderbird-translations-common-45.5.1-17.1
      MozillaThunderbird-translations-other-45.5.1-17.1

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):

      MozillaThunderbird-buildsymbols-45.5.1-17.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010411
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012964

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen

4
Fe­do­ra dis­ku­tiert über einen ver­än­d­er­ten Re­lease-Zy­klus

0
Raspbi­an PIXEL er­hält mehr Si­cher­heit

0
An­dro­id 7.1.1 er­schie­nen

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter

13
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

5
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Ma­geia 5.1 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung