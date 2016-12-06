Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Affected Products: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 ______________________________________________________________________________
This update for MozillaThunderbird fixes some potential security issues and bugs.
The following security flaws cannot be exploited through email because scripting is disabled when reading mail, but are potentially risks in browser or browser-like contexts:
- CVE-2016-9079: SVG Animation Remote Code Execution (MFSA 2016-92, bsc#1012964) - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1 (bsc#1010411) - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript (bsc#1010401) - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404) - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410) - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Thunderbird ESR 45.5 (bsc#1010427)
The update contains changes in behavior:
- Changed recipient address entry: Arrow-keys now copy the pop-up value to the input field. Mouse-hovered pop-up value can no longer be confirmed with tab or enter key. This restores the behavior of Thunderbird 24. - Support changes to character limit in Twitter
The following bugs were fixed:
- Reply with selected text containing quote resulted in wrong quoting level indication - Email invitation might not be displayed when description contains non-ASCII characters - Attempting to sort messages on the Date field whilst a quick filter is applied got stuck on sort descending - Mail address display at header pane displayed incorrectly if the address contains UTF-8 according to RFC 6532
