Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3021-1

Rating: important

References: #1000189 #1000287 #1000304 #1000776 #1001419

#1001486 #1002165 #1003079 #1003153 #1003400

#1003568 #1003866 #1003925 #1004252 #1004418

#1004462 #1004517 #1004520 #1005666 #1006691

#1007615 #1007886 #744692 #772786 #789311

#799133 #857397 #860441 #865545 #866130 #868923

#874131 #875631 #876145 #876463 #898675 #904489

#909994 #911687 #915183 #921338 #921784 #922064

#922634 #924381 #924384 #930399 #931454 #934067

#937086 #937888 #940545 #941420 #946309 #954986

#955446 #956514 #959463 #961257 #962846 #963655

#963767 #966864 #967640 #970943 #971975 #971989

#974406 #974620 #975596 #975772 #976195 #977687

#978094 #979451 #979681 #979928 #982783 #983619

#984194 #984419 #984779 #984992 #985562 #986445

#987192 #987333 #987542 #987565 #987621 #987805

#988440 #988617 #988715 #989152 #989953 #990245

#991247 #991608 #991665 #992244 #992555 #992591

#992593 #992712 #993392 #993841 #993890 #993891

#994296 #994438 #994520 #994748 #994758 #995153

#995968 #996664 #997059 #997299 #997708 #997896

#998689 #998795 #998825 #999577 #999584 #999600

#999779 #999907 #999932

Cross-References: CVE-2013-5634 CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-2069

CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-6130 CVE-2016-6327

CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-6828 CVE-2016-7042

CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-7425 CVE-2016-8658



Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.1

An update that solves 12 vulnerabilities and has 118 fixes

The openSUSE 13.1 kernel was updated to 3.12.67 to receive various

- CVE-2013-5634: arch/arm/kvm/arm.c in the Linux kernel on the ARM

platform, when KVM is used, allowed host OS users to cause a denial of

service (NULL pointer dereference, OOPS, and host OS crash) or possibly

have unspecified other impact by omitting vCPU initialization before a

KVM_GET_REG_LIST ioctl call. (bsc#994758)

- CVE-2016-2069: Race condition in arch/x86/mm/tlb.c in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to gain privileges by triggering access to a paging

structure by a different CPU (bnc#963767).

- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in

the Linux kernel used an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory

corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bnc#1004517).

- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel

preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local

users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid

program with restrictions on execute permissions (bnc#995968).

- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in

net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth

RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).

- CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the

brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in

drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)

or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information

Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bnc#1004462).

- CVE-2016-7425: The arcmsr_iop_message_xfer function in

drivers/scsi/arcmsr/arcmsr_hba.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict a

certain length field, which allowed local users to gain privileges or

cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) via an

ARCMSR_MESSAGE_WRITE_WQBUFFER control code (bnc#999932).

- CVE-2016-6327: drivers/infiniband/ulp/srpt/ib_srpt.c in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and system crash) by using an ABORT_TASK command to abort a

device write operation (bnc#994748).

- CVE-2016-6828: The tcp_check_send_head function in include/net/tcp.h in

the Linux kernel did not properly maintain certain SACK state after a

failed data copy, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue use-after-free and system crash) via a

crafted SACK option (bnc#994296).

- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for

remote attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window attack

(bnc#989152).

- CVE-2016-6130: Race condition in the sclp_ctl_ioctl_sccb function in

drivers/s390/char/sclp_ctl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by changing a certain

length value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability (bnc#987542).

- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in

drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by

changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability

(bnc#991608).



- aacraid: Fix RRQ overload (bsc#1003079).

- acpi / pm: Ignore wakeup setting if the ACPI companion can't wake up

(FATE#315621).

- af_vsock: Shrink the area influenced by prepare_to_wait (bsc#994520).

- apparmor: add missing id bounds check on dfa verification (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: check that xindex is in trans_table bounds (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: do not check for vmalloc_addr if kvzalloc() failed

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: do not expose kernel stack (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: ensure the target profile name is always audited (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: exec should not be returning ENOENT when it denies

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix arg_size computation for when setprocattr is null

terminated (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix audit full profile hname on successful load (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement

(bsc#1000287).

- apparmor: fix disconnected bind mnts reconnection (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix log failures for all profiles in a set (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix module parameters can be changed after policy is locked

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix oops in profile_unpack() when policy_db is not present

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix oops, validate buffer size in apparmor_setprocattr()

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix put() parent ref after updating the active ref

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix refcount bug in profile replacement (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix refcount race when finding a child profile (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix replacement bug that adds new child to old parent

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix uninitialized lsm_audit member (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix update the mtime of the profile file on replacement

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: internal paths should be treated as disconnected (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: use list_next_entry instead of list_entry_next (bsc#1000304).

- arm64: Ensure pmd_present() returns false after pmd_mknotpresent()

(Automatic NUMA Balancing (fate#315482)).

- arm64: mm: remove broken &= operator from pmd_mknotpresent (Automatic

NUMA Balancing (fate#315482)).

- avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).

- be2net: Do not leak iomapped memory on removal (bsc#921784 FATE#318561).

- be2net: fix BE3-R FW download compatibility check (bsc#921784

FATE#318561).

- be2net: fix wrong return value in be_check_ufi_compatibility()

(bsc#921784 FATE#318561).

- be2net: remove vlan promisc capability from VF's profile descriptors

(bsc#921784 FATE#318561).

- blacklist.conf:

- blacklist.conf: 78f3d050c34b We do not support fsl hardware

- blacklist.conf: add 5195c14c8b27 (reverted and superseded by a commit we

already have)

- blacklist.conf: Add entry for 7bf52fb891b64b8d61caf0b82060adb9db761aec

The commit 7bf52fb891b6 ("mm: vmscan: reclaim highmem zone if

buffer_heads is over limit") is unnecessary as the fix is also

available

from commit d4debc66d1fc ("vmscan: remove unnecessary temporary vars

in

do_try_to_free_pages").

- blacklist.conf: add pointless networking follow-up fixes

- blacklist.conf: Add two fanotify commits which we do not need (fixes tag

was not quite accurate)

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist unsupported architectures

- blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).

- blk-mq: fix undefined behaviour in order_to_size() (fate#315209).

- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).

- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).

- bond: Check length of IFLA_BOND_ARP_IP_TARGET attributes (fate#316924).

- bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor

(bsc#977687).

- bonding: fix curr_active_slave/carrier with loadbalance arp monitoring

(fate#316924).

- bonding: Prevent IPv6 link local address on enslaved devices

(fate#316924).

- bonding: prevent out of bound accesses (fate#316924).

- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink

(bsc#999577).

- btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction

(bsc#983619).

- btrfs: add missing discards when unpinning extents with -o discard

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: btrfs_issue_discard ensure offset/length are aligned to sector

boundaries (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: do not create or leak aliased root while cleaning up orphans

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir

(bsc#999600).

- btrfs: explictly delete unused block groups in close_ctree and

ro-remount (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: Fix a data space underflow warning (bsc#985562, bsc#975596,

bsc#984779)

- btrfs: fix fitrim discarding device area reserved for boot loader's

use

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: handle quota reserve failure properly (bsc#1005666).

- btrfs: iterate over unused chunk space in FITRIM (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: make btrfs_issue_discard return bytes discarded (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: properly track when rescan worker is running (bsc#989953).

- btrfs: remove unnecessary locking of cleaner_mutex to avoid deadlock

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: reorder patches to place local patches back at the end of the

series

- btrfs: skip superblocks during discard (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: test_check_exists: Fix infinite loop when searching for free

space entries (bsc#987192).

- btrfs: waiting on qgroup rescan should not always be interruptible

(bsc#992712).

- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).

- cephfs: ignore error from invalidate_inode_pages2_range() in direct

write (bsc#995153).

- cephfs: remove warning when ceph_releasepage() is called on dirty page

(bsc#995153).

- clockevents: export clockevents_unbind_device instead of

clockevents_unbind (bnc#937888).

- conntrack: RFC5961 challenge ACK confuse conntrack LAST-ACK transition

(bsc#966864).

- cpumask, nodemask: implement cpumask/nodemask_pr_args() (bnc1003866).

- cxgbi: fix uninitialized flowi6 (bsc#924384 FATE#318570 bsc#921338).

- dm: fix AB-BA deadlock in __dm_destroy(). (bsc#970943)

- drivers/hv: share Hyper-V SynIC constants with userspace (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid scheduling in interrupt context in

vmbus_initiate_unload() (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid unneeded compiler optimizations in

vmbus_wait_for_unload() (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid wait_for_completion() on crash (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: Cleanup vmbus_set_event() (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: do not loose HVMSG_TIMER_EXPIRED messages

(bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: do not manipulate with clocksources on crash

(bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: Force all channel messages to be delivered on CPU 0

(bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: Get rid of the unused irq variable (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: handle various crash scenarios (bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: remove code duplication in message handling

(bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: Support handling messages on multiple CPUs

(bnc#937888).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: Support kexec on ws2012 r2 and above (bnc#937888).

- efi: Small leak on error in runtime map code (fate#315019).

- ext2: Enable ext2 driver in config files (bsc#976195, fate#320805)

- ext4: Add parameter for tuning handling of ext2 (bsc#976195).

- Fix kabi change cause by adding flock_owner to open_context (bsc#998689).

- fix pCPU handling (luckily none so far).

- fix xfs-handle-dquot-buffer-readahead-in-log-recovery-co.patch

(bsc#1003153).

- fs/cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681).

- fs/cifs: Compare prepaths when comparing superblocks (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix memory leaks in cifs_do_mount() (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix regression which breaks DFS mounting (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: make share unaccessible at root level mountable (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Move check for prefix path to within cifs_get_root()

(bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: REVERT fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681)

- fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).

- ftrace/x86: Set ftrace_stub to weak to prevent gcc from using short

jumps to it (bsc#984419).

- hyperv: enable call to clockevents_unbind_device in kexec/kdump path

- hyperv: replace KEXEC_CORE by plain KEXEC because we lack 2965faa5e0 in

the base kernel

- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bnc#857397 FATE#315659).

- ib/IWPM: Fix a potential skb leak (bsc#924381 FATE#318568 bsc#921338).

- ib/mlx5: Fix RC transport send queue overhead computation (bnc#865545

FATE#316891).

- introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).

- iommu/amd: Update Alias-DTE in update_device_table() (bsc#975772).

- ipv6: fix multipath route replace error recovery (bsc#930399).

- ipv6: KABI workaround for ipv6: add complete rcu protection around

np->opt.

- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).

- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).

- iscsi: Add a missed complete in iscsit_close_connection (bsc#992555,

bsc#987805).

- iwlwifi: dvm: fix flush support for old firmware (bsc#940545).

- kabi: clockevents: export clockevents_unbind again.

- kabi: hide harmless change in struct inet_connection_sock (fate#318553).

- kABI: protect backing-dev include in mm/migrate.

- kABI: protect enum usb_device_speed.

- kABI: protect struct mlx5_modify_qp_mbox_in.

- kABI: protect struct mmc_packed (kabi).

- kabi: work around kabi changes from commit 53f9ff48f636 (bsc#988617).

- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).

- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).

- kernel/fork: fix CLONE_CHILD_CLEARTID regression in nscd (bnc#941420).

- kernel/printk/printk.c: fix faulty logic in the case of recursive printk

(bnc#744692, bnc#789311).

- kvm: do not handle APIC access page if in-kernel irqchip is not in use

(bsc#959463).

- kvm: vmx: defer load of APIC access page address during reset

(bsc#959463).

- libceph: enable large, variable-sized OSD requests (bsc#988715).

- libceph: make r_request msg_size calculation clearer (bsc#988715).

- libceph: move r_reply_op_{len,result} into struct ceph_osd_req_op

(bsc#988715).

- libceph: osdc->req_mempool should be backed by a slab pool

(bsc#988715).

- libceph: rename ceph_osd_req_op::payload_len to indata_len (bsc#988715).

- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS

response (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).

- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).

- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).

- libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).

- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).

- lib/vsprintf: implement bitmap printing through '%*pb[l]'

(bnc#1003866).

- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).

- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).

- md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).

- md/raid5: fix a recently broken BUG_ON() (bsc#1006691).

- memcg: convert threshold to bytes (bnc#931454).

- memcg: fix thresholds for 32b architectures (bnc#931454).

- mm, cma: prevent nr_isolated_* counters from going negative (bnc#971975

VM performance -- git fixes).

- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED

(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).

- module: Issue warnings when tainting kernel (bsc#974406).

- mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).

- mpt3sas: Update

patches.drivers/mpt3sas-Fix-use-sas_is_tlr_enabled-API-before-enabli.patch

(bsc#967640, bsc#992244).

- msi-x: fix an error path (luckily none so far).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netback: fix refounting (bsc#978094).

- netfront: do not truncate grant references.

- netfront: use correct linear area after linearizing an skb (bsc#1007886).

- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation

voluntarily (bsc#1003400).

- nfs: Add a stub for GETDEVICELIST (bnc#898675).

- nfs: Do not write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding

(bsc#999584).

- nfsd: Use free_conn to free connection (bsc#979451).

- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).

- nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).

- nfs: fix BUG() crash in notify_change() with patch to chown_common()

(bnc#876463).

- nfs: fix pg_test page count calculation (bnc#898675).

- nfs: nfs4_fl_prepare_ds must be careful about reporting success

(bsc#1000776).

- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a

nfs4_state (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of

lock_owner (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is

one (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: Ensure nfs_atomic_open set the dentry verifier on ENOENT

(bnc#866130).

- oom: print nodemask in the oom report (bnc#1003866).

- packet: tpacket_snd(): fix signed/unsigned comparison (bsc#874131).

- perf/x86/intel: Fix bug for "cycles:p" and "cycles:pp" on

SLM

(bsc#997896).

- pm / hibernate: Fix 2G size issue of snapshot image verification

(bsc#1004252).

- pm / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends

(bnc#860441).

- powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#998825).

- printk: add kernel parameter to control writes to /dev/kmsg (bsc#979928).

- qgroup: Prevent qgroup->reserved from going subzero (bsc#993841).

- qlcnic: potential NULL dereference in

qlcnic_83xx_get_minidump_template() (bsc#922064 FATE#318609)

- radeon: avoid boot hang in Xen Dom0 (luckily none so far).

- ratelimit: extend to print suppressed messages on release (bsc#979928).

- ratelimit: fix bug in time interval by resetting right begin time

(bsc#979928).

- rbd: truncate objects on cmpext short reads (bsc#988715).

- rcu: Fix improper use or RCU in

patches.kabi/ipv6-add-complete-rcu-protection-around-np-opt.kabi.patch.

(bsc#961257)

- Refresh patches.suse/CFS-0259-ceph-Asynchronous-IO-support.patch. After

a write, we must free the 'request', not the 'response'.

This error

crept in during the backport. bsc#995153

- Refresh patches.xen/xen3-patch-3.9 (bsc#991247).

- Rename

patches.xen/xen3-kgr-{0107,1003}-reserve-a-place-in-thread_struct-for-stori

ng-RIP.patch to match its non-Xen counterpart.

- Revert "can: dev: fix deadlock reported after bus-off".

- Revert "Input: i8042 - break load dependency between atkbd/psmouse and

i8042".

- Revert "Input: i8042 - set up shared ps2_cmd_mutex for AUX ports".

- rpm/config.sh: do not prepend "60." to release string This is

needed for

SLE maintenance workflow, no need for that in evergreen-13.1.

- rpm/config.sh: Set the SP1 release string to 60.<RELEASE>

(bsc#997059)

- rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)

- rtnetlink: avoid 0 sized arrays (fate#316924).

- s390: add SMT support (bnc#994438, LTC#144756).

- sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()

(bnc#1001419).

- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task

(bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).

- scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).

- scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)

- scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).

- sd: Fix memory leak caused by RESET_WP patch (bsc#999779).

- squashfs3: properly handle dir_emit() failures (bsc#998795).

- sunrpc: Add missing support for RPC_CLNT_CREATE_NO_RETRANS_TIMEOUT

(bnc#868923).

- sunrpc: Fix a regression when reconnecting (bsc#946309).

- supported.conf: Add ext2

- supported.conf: Add iscsi modules to -base (bsc#997299)

- supported.conf: Add tun to -base (bsc#992593)

- supported.conf: Add veth to -base (bsc#992591)

- target: Fix missing complete during ABORT_TASK + CMD_T_FABRIC_STOP

(bsc#987621).

- target: Fix race between iscsi-target connection shutdown + ABORT_TASK

(bsc#987621).

- tcp: add proper TS val into RST packets (bsc#937086).

- tcp: align tcp_xmit_size_goal() on tcp_tso_autosize() (bsc#937086).

- tcp: fix child sockets to use system default congestion control if not

set (fate#318553).

- tcp: fix cwnd limited checking to improve congestion control

(bsc#988617).

- tcp: refresh skb timestamp at retransmit time (bsc#937086).

- timers: Use proper base migration in add_timer_on() (bnc#993392).

- tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation

(bsc#1001486).

- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).

- Update patches.kabi/kabi.clockevents_unbind.patch (bnc#937888).

- uprobes: Fix the memcg accounting (bnc#931454).

- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).

- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).

- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices

(bsc#922634).

- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors

(bnc#991665).

- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).

- x86/tlb/trace: Do not trace on CPU that is offline (TLB Performance

git-fixes).

- xenbus: do not invoke ->is_ready() for most device states (bsc#987333).

- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().

- xen: Linux 3.12.63.

- xen: Linux 3.12.64.

- xen/pciback: Fix conf_space read/write overlap check.

- xen-pciback: return proper values during BAR sizing.

- xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).

- xfs: fixed signedness of error code in xfs_inode_buf_verify

(bsc#1003153).

- xfs: handle dquot buffer readahead in log recovery correctly

(bsc#955446).

- xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).

- xhci: silence warnings in switch (bnc#991665).





