Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2850 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

9e7bc8f128afaee0e7fa2157fb5528b7c231dbee4b4ba9d8c1fe36dba770ba00

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

a7ed51f2b8ced4ca7d305c39fadcd4b0ecbb5c3807fe598657a2d28f2a19833c

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

81ff9f9d269e755f2b2752c77c250fed6664c31f90ef6d484c10f27dbf5b24a1

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



