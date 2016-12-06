Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2850 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:9e7bc8f128afaee0e7fa2157fb5528b7c231dbee4b4ba9d8c1fe36dba770ba00 thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:a7ed51f2b8ced4ca7d305c39fadcd4b0ecbb5c3807fe598657a2d28f2a19833c thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:81ff9f9d269e755f2b2752c77c250fed6664c31f90ef6d484c10f27dbf5b24a1 thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.src.rpm