Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-nsis

Name : mingw-nsis

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.50

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://nsis.sourceforge.net/

Summary : Nullsoft Scriptable Install System

Description :

NSIS, the Nullsoft Scriptable Install System, is a script-driven

Windows installation system.



This package includes native Fedora binaries of makensis (etc.) and

all plugins.



New upstream version 2.50. - Fixes serious DLL hijacking attack:

https://sourceforge.net/p/nsis/bugs/1125/

[ 1 ] Bug #1309882 - Security: NSIS < 2.50 allows DLL hijacking

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1309882

