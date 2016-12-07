Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-nsis
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-nsis
ID: FEDORA-2016-637618fcd4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 07:02
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1309882

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mingw-nsis
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 2.50
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://nsis.sourceforge.net/
Summary     : Nullsoft Scriptable Install System
Description :
NSIS, the Nullsoft Scriptable Install System, is a script-driven
Windows installation system.

This package includes native Fedora binaries of makensis (etc.) and
all plugins.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

New upstream version 2.50. - Fixes serious DLL hijacking attack:
https://sourceforge.net/p/nsis/bugs/1125/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1309882 - Security: NSIS < 2.50 allows DLL hijacking
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1309882
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-nsis' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
