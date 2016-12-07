Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-nsis

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : mingw-nsisProduct : Fedora 23Version : 2.50Release : 1.fc23URL : http://nsis.sourceforge.net/Summary : Nullsoft Scriptable Install SystemDescription :NSIS, the Nullsoft Scriptable Install System, is a script-drivenWindows installation system.This package includes native Fedora binaries of makensis (etc.) andall plugins.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:New upstream version 2.50. - Fixes serious DLL hijacking attack:https://sourceforge.net/p/nsis/bugs/1125/--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1309882 - Security: NSIS < 2.50 allows DLL hijacking https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1309882--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-nsis' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys