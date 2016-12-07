Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2850 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:37159bf7a1c76a81bc07cadec1539bdb583e1a88c6c986045a3e03004da2171e thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:f8bf63fcd830956dda9c173b6d1a7c75a236ef62260c526c8011077e8ebc3860 thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:003db7819ee770c3a01940de0e0656a23fb0d2d992266ad1d9cb66bcadcbbb8c thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce