Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2850 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

37159bf7a1c76a81bc07cadec1539bdb583e1a88c6c986045a3e03004da2171e

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

f8bf63fcd830956dda9c173b6d1a7c75a236ef62260c526c8011077e8ebc3860

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

003db7819ee770c3a01940de0e0656a23fb0d2d992266ad1d9cb66bcadcbbb8c

thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

