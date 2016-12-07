Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2016:2850
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 07:04
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2850 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2850.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
37159bf7a1c76a81bc07cadec1539bdb583e1a88c6c986045a3e03004da2171e 
 thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
f8bf63fcd830956dda9c173b6d1a7c75a236ef62260c526c8011077e8ebc3860 
 thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
003db7819ee770c3a01940de0e0656a23fb0d2d992266ad1d9cb66bcadcbbb8c 
 thunderbird-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

5
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen

8
Fe­do­ra dis­ku­tiert über einen ver­än­d­er­ten Re­lease-Zy­klus

0
Raspbi­an PIXEL er­hält mehr Si­cher­heit

0
An­dro­id 7.1.1 er­schie­nen

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter

18
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­schie­nen

8
Mo­zil­la-Jah­res­be­richt 2015

0
FSFE-Spen­den­kam­pa­gne 2016 ge­star­tet

0
Ar­dour 5.5 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung