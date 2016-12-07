Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in sudo

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2872 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2872.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:f2508e248146b5636959f838ece913d47c6fda102a3bcfc8fee0fda0f023f9c4 sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm77251c20200c09360d84a0dfb896cd6ed7dbadb3145f4b55f3ad3d654affa852 sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpmx86_64:4685543cf04bdd940e99b497e857c9d5f83b05ee8f48a3dc390a4e6501ec69c4 sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.x86_64.rpm77251c20200c09360d84a0dfb896cd6ed7dbadb3145f4b55f3ad3d654affa852 sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpmad5c08ce5caca91957edf192e14dc8596c8328e64161cef8453bc3359c5df90c sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.x86_64.rpmSource:87812a80c64fc266b0ca7b2808a59890ed7850aef96c759497d646268584856f sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce