Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in sudo



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2872 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2872.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

f2508e248146b5636959f838ece913d47c6fda102a3bcfc8fee0fda0f023f9c4

sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm

77251c20200c09360d84a0dfb896cd6ed7dbadb3145f4b55f3ad3d654affa852

sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

4685543cf04bdd940e99b497e857c9d5f83b05ee8f48a3dc390a4e6501ec69c4

sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

77251c20200c09360d84a0dfb896cd6ed7dbadb3145f4b55f3ad3d654affa852

sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm

ad5c08ce5caca91957edf192e14dc8596c8328e64161cef8453bc3359c5df90c

sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

87812a80c64fc266b0ca7b2808a59890ed7850aef96c759497d646268584856f

sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



