Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in sudo
Name: Zwei Probleme in sudo
ID: CESA-2016:2872
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 07:05
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2872.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7076
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7032

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2872 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2872.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
f2508e248146b5636959f838ece913d47c6fda102a3bcfc8fee0fda0f023f9c4 
 sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm
77251c20200c09360d84a0dfb896cd6ed7dbadb3145f4b55f3ad3d654affa852 
 sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
4685543cf04bdd940e99b497e857c9d5f83b05ee8f48a3dc390a4e6501ec69c4 
 sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
77251c20200c09360d84a0dfb896cd6ed7dbadb3145f4b55f3ad3d654affa852 
 sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.i686.rpm
ad5c08ce5caca91957edf192e14dc8596c8328e64161cef8453bc3359c5df90c 
 sudo-devel-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
87812a80c64fc266b0ca7b2808a59890ed7850aef96c759497d646268584856f 
 sudo-1.8.6p3-25.el6_8.src.rpm



