Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: 201612-16
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 12:34
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7052
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6305
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2178
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2105
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2109
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6306
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2180
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6304
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2108
http://eprint.iacr.org/2016/594.pdf
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2176
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2106
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2177
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2107

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--PkWNc7cR07SWK9lvtWxVq5ISlESTRPNet
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="IGFEx5mWD89LmqHoOGoU3R2552ekIhiqh"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <ab8cfd6b-4560-bea6-1b09-33d9d3a28e88@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-16 ] OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities

--IGFEx5mWD89LmqHoOGoU3R2552ekIhiqh
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------E7ACFC280327C37C4C9C318F"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------E7ACFC280327C37C4C9C318F
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-16
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 07, 2016
     Bugs: #581234, #585142, #585276, #591454, #592068, #592074,
           #592082, #594500, #595186
       ID: 201612-16

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which
allows attackers to conduct a time based side-channel attack.

Background
==========

OpenSSL is an Open Source toolkit implementing the Secure Sockets Layer
(SSL v2/v3) and Transport Layer Security (TLS v1) as well as a general
purpose cryptography library.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/openssl             < 1.0.2j                  >= 1.0.2j 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review
the CVE identifiers and the International Association for Cryptologic
Research's (IACR) paper, "Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really
are Constant-Time" for further details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have
other unspecified impacts. Additionally, a time based side-channel
attack may allow a local attacker to recover a private DSA key.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
   # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/openssl-1.0.2j"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2016-2105
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2105
[  2 ] CVE-2016-2106
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2106
[  3 ] CVE-2016-2107
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2107
[  4 ] CVE-2016-2108
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2108
[  5 ] CVE-2016-2109
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2109
[  6 ] CVE-2016-2176
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2176
[  7 ] CVE-2016-2177
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2177
[  8 ] CVE-2016-2178
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2178
[  9 ] CVE-2016-2180
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2180
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2183
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2183
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-6304
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6304
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-6305
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6305
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-6306
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6306
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-7052
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7052
[ 15 ] Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really are Constant-Time
       http://eprint.iacr.org/2016/594.pdf

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-16

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------E7ACFC280327C37C4C9C318F
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-16
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 07, 2016
     Bugs: #581234, #585142, #585276, #591454, #592068, #592074,
           #592082, #594500, #595186
       ID: 201612-16

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which
allows attackers to conduct a time based side-channel attack.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

OpenSSL is an Open Source toolkit implementing the Secure Sockets Layer
(SSL v2/v3) and Transport Layer Security (TLS v1) as well as a general
purpose cryptography library.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/openssl             &lt; 1.0.2j                  &gt;=3D
 1.=
0.2j=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review
the CVE identifiers and the International Association for Cryptologic
Research's (IACR) paper, "Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really
are Constant-Time" for further details.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have
other unspecified impacts. Additionally, a time based side-channel
attack may allow a local attacker to recover a private DSA key.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
   # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 "&gt;=3Ddev-libs/openssl-1.0.2j"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[  1 ] CVE-2016-2105
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2105">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2105</a>
[  2 ] CVE-2016-2106
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2106">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2106</a>
[  3 ] CVE-2016-2107
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2107">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2107</a>
[  4 ] CVE-2016-2108
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2108">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2108</a>
[  5 ] CVE-2016-2109
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2109">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2109</a>
[  6 ] CVE-2016-2176
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2176">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2176</a>
[  7 ] CVE-2016-2177
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2177">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2177</a>
[  8 ] CVE-2016-2178
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2178">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2178</a>
[  9 ] CVE-2016-2180
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2180">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2180</a>
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2183
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2183">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-2183</a>
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-6304
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6304">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6304</a>
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-6305
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6305">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6305</a>
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-6306
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6306">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6306</a>
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-7052
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7052">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7052</a>
[ 15 ] Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really are Constant-Time
       <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://eprint.iacr.org/=
2016/594.pdf">http://eprint.iacr.org/2016/594.pdf</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-16">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-16</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------E7ACFC280327C37C4C9C318F--

--IGFEx5mWD89LmqHoOGoU3R2552ekIhiqh--

--PkWNc7cR07SWK9lvtWxVq5ISlESTRPNet
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=YKsV
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--PkWNc7cR07SWK9lvtWxVq5ISlESTRPNet--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

1
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

1
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen

17
De­bi­an ringt um die Rolle der Pa­ket­be­treu­er

6
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

7
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen

8
Fe­do­ra dis­ku­tiert über einen ver­än­d­er­ten Re­lease-Zy­klus

0
Raspbi­an PIXEL er­hält mehr Si­cher­heit

0
An­dro­id 7.1.1 er­schie­nen

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter
 
Werbung