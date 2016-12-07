Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-16
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 07, 2016
Bugs: #581234, #585142, #585276, #591454, #592068, #592074,
#592082, #594500, #595186
ID: 201612-16
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which
allows attackers to conduct a time based side-channel attack.
Background
==========
OpenSSL is an Open Source toolkit implementing the Secure Sockets Layer
(SSL v2/v3) and Transport Layer Security (TLS v1) as well as a general
purpose cryptography library.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/openssl < 1.0.2j >= 1.0.2j
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review
the CVE identifiers and the International Association for Cryptologic
Research's (IACR) paper, "Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really
are Constant-Time" for further details.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have
other unspecified impacts. Additionally, a time based side-channel
attack may allow a local attacker to recover a private DSA key.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/openssl-1.0.2j"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2105
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2105
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2106
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2106
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-2107
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2107
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2108
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2108
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2109
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2109
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-2176
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2176
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-2177
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2177
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-2178
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2178
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-2180
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2180
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2183
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-6304
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6304
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-6305
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6305
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-6306
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6306
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-7052
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7052
[ 15 ] Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really are Constant-Time
http://eprint.iacr.org/2016/594.pdf
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-16
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
