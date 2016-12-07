Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-16

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: OpenSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 07, 2016

Bugs: #581234, #585142, #585276, #591454, #592068, #592074,

#592082, #594500, #595186

ID: 201612-16



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSL, the worst of which

allows attackers to conduct a time based side-channel attack.



Background

==========



OpenSSL is an Open Source toolkit implementing the Secure Sockets Layer

(SSL v2/v3) and Transport Layer Security (TLS v1) as well as a general

purpose cryptography library.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/openssl < 1.0.2j >= 1.0.2j



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSL. Please review

the CVE identifiers and the International Association for Cryptologic

Research's (IACR) paper, "Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really

are Constant-Time" for further details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have

other unspecified impacts. Additionally, a time based side-channel

attack may allow a local attacker to recover a private DSA key.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All OpenSSL users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/openssl-1.0.2j"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2105

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2105

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2106

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2106

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-2107

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2107

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2108

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2108

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2109

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2109

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-2176

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2176

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-2177

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2177

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-2178

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2178

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-2180

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2180

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2183

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2183

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-6304

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6304

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-6305

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6305

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-6306

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6306

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-7052

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7052

[ 15 ] Make Sure DSA Signing Exponentiations Really are Constant-Time

http://eprint.iacr.org/2016/594.pdf



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-16



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





