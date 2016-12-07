Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PECL HTTP

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-17

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PECL HTTP: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: December 07, 2016

Bugs: #587466

ID: 201612-17



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in PECL HTTP might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



This HTTP extension aims to provide a convenient and powerful

set of functionality for one of PHPs major applications.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-php/pecl-http < 2.5.6 *>= 2.5.6



Description

===========



A buffer overflow can be triggered in the URL parsing functions of the

PECL HTTP extension. This allows overflowing

a buffer with data originating from an arbitrary HTTP request.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, through a specially crafted URI, could possibly

execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All PECL HTTP users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-php/pecl-http-2.5.6"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5873

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5873



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-17



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





