Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PECL HTTP
Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PECL HTTP
ID: 201612-17
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 12:36
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5873

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-17
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: PECL HTTP: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: December 07, 2016
     Bugs: #587466
       ID: 201612-17

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in PECL HTTP might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

This HTTP extension aims to provide a convenient and powerful
set of functionality for one of PHPs major applications.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-php/pecl-http            < 2.5.6                   *>= 2.5.6 

Description
===========

A buffer overflow can be triggered in the URL parsing functions of the
PECL HTTP extension. This allows overflowing
a buffer with data originating from an arbitrary HTTP request.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, through a specially crafted URI, could possibly
execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All PECL HTTP users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
   # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-php/pecl-http-2.5.6"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5873
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5873

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-17

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung