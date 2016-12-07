Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: OpenSSH: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 07, 2016
     Bugs: #576954, #580410, #589088, #590202, #595342, #597360
       ID: 201612-18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSH, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

OpenSSH is a complete SSH protocol implementation that includes SFTP
client and server support.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/openssh           < 7.3_p1-r7              >= 7.3_p1-r7 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSH. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause Denial of Service and conduct user
enumeration.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All OpenSSH users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openssh-7.3_p1-r7"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8325
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8325
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1908
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1908
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-3115
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3115
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-6210
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6210
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-8858
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8858

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-18

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


