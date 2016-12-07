Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: OpenSSH: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 07, 2016

Bugs: #576954, #580410, #589088, #590202, #595342, #597360

ID: 201612-18



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenSSH, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



OpenSSH is a complete SSH protocol implementation that includes SFTP

client and server support.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/openssh < 7.3_p1-r7 >= 7.3_p1-r7



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenSSH. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could cause Denial of Service and conduct user

enumeration.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All OpenSSH users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openssh-7.3_p1-r7"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8325

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8325

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1908

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1908

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-3115

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3115

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-6210

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6210

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-8858

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8858



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-18



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--ObptfRUBx9kflPgjmjb5njTbeHgDIm64m--

