Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mercurial

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-19

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Mercurial: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 07, 2016

Bugs: #533008, #544332, #578546, #582238

ID: 201612-19



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mercurial, the worst of

which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Mercurial is a distributed source control management system.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-vcs/mercurial < 3.8.4 >= 3.8.4



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mercurial. Please

review the CVE identifier and bug reports referenced for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All mercurial users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-vcs/mercurial-3.8.4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9390

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9390

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-9462

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9462

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-3068

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3068

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3069

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3069

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3105

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3105

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-3630

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3630



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-19



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





