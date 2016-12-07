|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mercurial
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-19
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Mercurial: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 07, 2016
Bugs: #533008, #544332, #578546, #582238
ID: 201612-19
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mercurial, the worst of
which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Mercurial is a distributed source control management system.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-vcs/mercurial < 3.8.4 >= 3.8.4
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mercurial. Please
review the CVE identifier and bug reports referenced for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All mercurial users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-vcs/mercurial-3.8.4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9390
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9390
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-9462
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9462
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-3068
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3068
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3069
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3069
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3105
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3105
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-3630
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3630
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-19
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|