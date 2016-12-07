Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in RoundCube Webmail

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for roundcubemail

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3032-1

Rating: important

References: #1001856 #1012493 #982003

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5103

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:





This update for roundcubemail fixes the following issues:



- A maliciously crafted email could cause untrusted code to be executed

(cross site scripting using $lt;area href=javascript:...>) (boo#982003,

CVE-2016-5103)

- Avoid HTML styles that could cause potential click jacking (boo#1001856)

- A maliciously crafted FROM value could cause extra parameters to be

passed to the sendmail command (boo#1012493)

- Avoid sending completely empty text parts for multipart/alternative

messages

- Don't create multipart/alternative messages with empty text/plain part

- Improved validation of FROM argument when sending mails





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1418=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



roundcubemail-1.0.9-23.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5103.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001856

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012493

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982003



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

