Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3035-1

Rating: important

References: #1007280 #1010161 #1010163 #1011103 #1011107

#914890 #974449 #974840 #984813 #984815 #987351



Cross-References: CVE-2014-8127 CVE-2015-7554 CVE-2015-8665

CVE-2015-8683 CVE-2016-3622 CVE-2016-3658

CVE-2016-5321 CVE-2016-5323 CVE-2016-5652

CVE-2016-5875 CVE-2016-9273 CVE-2016-9297

CVE-2016-9448 CVE-2016-9453

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





Tiff was updated to version 4.0.7. This update fixes the following issues:



* libtiff/tif_aux.c

+ Fix crash in TIFFVGetFieldDefaulted() when requesting Predictor tag

and that the zip/lzw codec is not configured.

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2591)

* libtiff/tif_compress.c

+ Make TIFFNoDecode() return 0 to indicate an error and make upper

level read routines treat it accordingly.

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2517)

* libtiff/tif_dir.c

+ Discard values of SMinSampleValue and SMaxSampleValue when they have

been read and the value of SamplesPerPixel is changed afterwards

(like when reading a OJPEG compressed image with a missing

SamplesPerPixel tag, and whose photometric is RGB or YCbCr, forcing

SamplesPerPixel being 3). Otherwise when rewriting the directory

(for example with tiffset, we will expect 3 values whereas the array

had been allocated with just

one), thus causing a out of bound read access. (CVE-2014-8127,

boo#914890, duplicate: CVE-2016-3658, boo#974840)

* libtiff/tif_dirread.c

+ In TIFFFetchNormalTag(), do not dereference NULL pointer when values

of tags with TIFF_SETGET_C16_ASCII/TIFF_SETGET_C32_ASCII access are

0-byte arrays. (CVE-2016-9448, boo#1011103)

+ In TIFFFetchNormalTag(), make sure that values of tags with

TIFF_SETGET_C16_ASCII/TIFF_SETGET_C32_ASCII access are null

terminated, to avoid potential read outside buffer in

_TIFFPrintField(). (CVE-2016-9297, boo#1010161)

+ Prevent reading ColorMap or TransferFunction if BitsPerPixel > 24,

so as to avoid huge memory allocation and file read attempts

+ Reject images with OJPEG compression that have no

TileOffsets/StripOffsets tag, when OJPEG compression is disabled.

Prevent null pointer dereference in TIFFReadRawStrip1() and other

functions that expect td_stripbytecount to be non NULL.

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2585)

+ When compiled with DEFER_STRILE_LOAD, fix regression, when reading a

one-strip file without a StripByteCounts tag.

+ Workaround false positive warning of Clang Static Analyzer about

null pointer dereference in TIFFCheckDirOffset().

* libtiff/tif_dirwrite.c

+ Avoid null pointer dereference on td_stripoffset when writing

directory, if FIELD_STRIPOFFSETS was artificially set for a hack

case in OJPEG case. Fixes (CVE-2014-8127, boo#914890, duplicate:

CVE-2016-3658, boo#974840)

+ Fix truncation to 32 bit of file offsets in TIFFLinkDirectory() and

TIFFWriteDirectorySec() when aligning directory offsets on an even

offset (affects BigTIFF).

* libtiff/tif_dumpmode.c

+ DumpModeEncode() should return 0 in case of failure so that the

above mentionned functions detect the error.

* libtiff/tif_fax3.c

+ remove dead assignment in Fax3PutEOLgdal().

* libtiff/tif_fax3.h

+ make Param member of TIFFFaxTabEnt structure a uint16 to reduce size

of the binary.

* libtiff/tif_getimage.c

+ Fix out-of-bound reads in TIFFRGBAImage interface in case of

unsupported values of SamplesPerPixel/ExtraSamples for

LogLUV/CIELab. Add explicit call to TIFFRGBAImageOK() in

TIFFRGBAImageBegin(). Fix CVE-2015-8665 and CVE-2015-8683.

+ TIFFRGBAImageOK: Reject attempts to read floating point images.

* libtiff/tif_luv.c

+ Fix potential out-of-bound writes in decode functions in non debug

builds by replacing assert()s by regular if checks

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2522). Fix potential

out-of-bound reads in case of short input data.

+ Validate that for COMPRESSION_SGILOG and PHOTOMETRIC_LOGL, there is

only one sample per pixel. Avoid potential invalid memory write on

corrupted/unexpected images when using the TIFFRGBAImageBegin()

interface

* libtiff/tif_next.c

+ Fix potential out-of-bound write in NeXTDecode()

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2508)

* libtiff/tif_pixarlog.c

+ Avoid zlib error messages to pass a NULL string to %s formatter,

which is undefined behaviour in sprintf().

+ Fix out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap allocated buffers.

Reported as MSVR 35094.

+ Fix potential buffer write overrun in PixarLogDecode() on

corrupted/unexpected images (CVE-2016-5875, boo#987351)

* libtiff/tif_predict.c

+ PredictorSetup: Enforce bits-per-sample requirements of floating

point predictor (3). (CVE-2016-3622, boo#974449)

* libtiff/tif_predict.h, libtiff/tif_predict.c

+ Replace assertions by runtime checks to avoid assertions in debug

mode, or buffer overflows in release mode. Can happen when dealing

with unusual tile size like YCbCr with subsampling. Reported as MSVR

35105.

* libtiff/tif_read.c

+ Fix out-of-bounds read on memory-mapped files in TIFFReadRawStrip1()

and TIFFReadRawTile1() when stripoffset is beyond tmsize_t max value

+ Make TIFFReadEncodedStrip() and TIFFReadEncodedTile() directly use

user provided buffer when no compression (and other conditions) to

save a memcpy().

* libtiff/tif_strip.c

+ Make TIFFNumberOfStrips() return the td->td_nstrips value when it

is

non-zero, instead of recomputing it. This is needed in

TIFF_STRIPCHOP mode where td_nstrips is modified. Fixes a read

outsize of array in tiffsplit (or other utilities using

TIFFNumberOfStrips()). (CVE-2016-9273, boo#1010163)

* libtiff/tif_write.c

+ Fix issue in error code path of TIFFFlushData1() that didn't reset

the tif_rawcc and tif_rawcp members. I'm not completely sure if

that

could happen in practice outside of the odd behaviour of

t2p_seekproc() of tiff2pdf). The report points that a better fix

could be to check the return value of TIFFFlushData1() in places

where it isn't done currently, but it seems this patch is enough.

Reported as MSVR 35095.

+ Make TIFFWriteEncodedStrip() and TIFFWriteEncodedTile() directly use

user provided buffer when no compression to save a memcpy().

+ TIFFWriteEncodedStrip() and TIFFWriteEncodedTile() should return -1

in case of failure of tif_encodestrip() as documented

* tools/fax2tiff.c

+ Fix segfault when specifying -r without argument.

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2572)

* tools/Makefile.am

+ The libtiff tools bmp2tiff, gif2tiff, ras2tiff, sgi2tiff, sgisv, and

ycbcr are completely removed from the distribution. The libtiff

tools rgb2ycbcr and thumbnail are only built in the build tree for

testing. Old files are put in new 'archive' subdirectory of

the

source repository, but not in distribution archives. These changes

are made in order to lessen the maintenance burden.

* tools/tiff2bw.c

+ Fix weight computation that could result of color value

overflow (no security implication). Fix

http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2550.

* tools/tiff2pdf.c

+ Avoid undefined behaviour related to overlapping of source and

destination buffer in memcpy() call in t2p_sample_rgbaa_to_rgb()

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2577)

+ Fix out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap allocate buffer in

t2p_process_jpeg_strip(). Reported as MSVR 35098.

+ Fix potential integer overflows on 32 bit builds in

t2p_read_tiff_size()

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2576)

+ Fix read -largely- outsize of buffer in

t2p_readwrite_pdf_image_tile(), causing crash, when reading a JPEG

compressed image with TIFFTAG_JPEGTABLES length being one.

(CVE-2016-9453, boo#1011107)

+ Fix write buffer overflow of 2 bytes on JPEG compressed images. Also

prevents writing 2 extra uninitialized bytes to the file stream.

(TALOS-CAN-0187, CVE-2016-5652, boo#1007280)

* tools/tiffcp.c

+ Fix out-of-bounds write on tiled images with odd tile width vs image

width. Reported as MSVR 35103.

+ Fix read of undefined variable in case of missing required tags.

Found on test case of MSVR 35100.

* tools/tiffcrop.c

+ Avoid access outside of stack allocated array on a tiled separate

TIFF with more than 8 samples per pixel. (CVE-2016-5321,

CVE-2016-5323, boo#984813, boo#984815)

+ Fix memory leak in (recent) error code path.

+ Fix multiple uint32 overflows in writeBufferToSeparateStrips(),

writeBufferToContigTiles() and writeBufferToSeparateTiles() that

could cause heap buffer overflows.

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2592)

+ Fix out-of-bound read of up to 3 bytes in

readContigTilesIntoBuffer(). Reported as MSVR 35092.

+ Fix read of undefined buffer in readContigStripsIntoBuffer() due to

uint16 overflow. Reported as MSVR 35100.

+ Fix various out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap or stack

allocated buffers. Reported as MSVR 35093, MSVR 35096 and MSVR 35097.

+ readContigTilesIntoBuffer: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.

* tools/tiffdump.c

+ Fix a few misaligned 64-bit reads warned by -fsanitize

+ ReadDirectory: Remove uint32 cast to_TIFFmalloc() argument which

resulted in Coverity report. Added more mutiplication

overflow checks

* tools/tiffinfo.c

+ Fix out-of-bound read on some tiled images.

(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2517)

+ TIFFReadContigTileData: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.

+ TIFFReadSeparateTileData: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.





