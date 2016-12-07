Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tiff
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3035-1
Rating: important
References: #1007280 #1010161 #1010163 #1011103 #1011107
#914890 #974449 #974840 #984813 #984815 #987351
Cross-References: CVE-2014-8127 CVE-2015-7554 CVE-2015-8665
CVE-2015-8683 CVE-2016-3622 CVE-2016-3658
CVE-2016-5321 CVE-2016-5323 CVE-2016-5652
CVE-2016-5875 CVE-2016-9273 CVE-2016-9297
CVE-2016-9448 CVE-2016-9453
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Tiff was updated to version 4.0.7. This update fixes the following issues:
* libtiff/tif_aux.c
+ Fix crash in TIFFVGetFieldDefaulted() when requesting Predictor tag
and that the zip/lzw codec is not configured.
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2591)
* libtiff/tif_compress.c
+ Make TIFFNoDecode() return 0 to indicate an error and make upper
level read routines treat it accordingly.
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2517)
* libtiff/tif_dir.c
+ Discard values of SMinSampleValue and SMaxSampleValue when they have
been read and the value of SamplesPerPixel is changed afterwards
(like when reading a OJPEG compressed image with a missing
SamplesPerPixel tag, and whose photometric is RGB or YCbCr, forcing
SamplesPerPixel being 3). Otherwise when rewriting the directory
(for example with tiffset, we will expect 3 values whereas the array
had been allocated with just
one), thus causing a out of bound read access. (CVE-2014-8127,
boo#914890, duplicate: CVE-2016-3658, boo#974840)
* libtiff/tif_dirread.c
+ In TIFFFetchNormalTag(), do not dereference NULL pointer when values
of tags with TIFF_SETGET_C16_ASCII/TIFF_SETGET_C32_ASCII access are
0-byte arrays. (CVE-2016-9448, boo#1011103)
+ In TIFFFetchNormalTag(), make sure that values of tags with
TIFF_SETGET_C16_ASCII/TIFF_SETGET_C32_ASCII access are null
terminated, to avoid potential read outside buffer in
_TIFFPrintField(). (CVE-2016-9297, boo#1010161)
+ Prevent reading ColorMap or TransferFunction if BitsPerPixel > 24,
so as to avoid huge memory allocation and file read attempts
+ Reject images with OJPEG compression that have no
TileOffsets/StripOffsets tag, when OJPEG compression is disabled.
Prevent null pointer dereference in TIFFReadRawStrip1() and other
functions that expect td_stripbytecount to be non NULL.
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2585)
+ When compiled with DEFER_STRILE_LOAD, fix regression, when reading a
one-strip file without a StripByteCounts tag.
+ Workaround false positive warning of Clang Static Analyzer about
null pointer dereference in TIFFCheckDirOffset().
* libtiff/tif_dirwrite.c
+ Avoid null pointer dereference on td_stripoffset when writing
directory, if FIELD_STRIPOFFSETS was artificially set for a hack
case in OJPEG case. Fixes (CVE-2014-8127, boo#914890, duplicate:
CVE-2016-3658, boo#974840)
+ Fix truncation to 32 bit of file offsets in TIFFLinkDirectory() and
TIFFWriteDirectorySec() when aligning directory offsets on an even
offset (affects BigTIFF).
* libtiff/tif_dumpmode.c
+ DumpModeEncode() should return 0 in case of failure so that the
above mentionned functions detect the error.
* libtiff/tif_fax3.c
+ remove dead assignment in Fax3PutEOLgdal().
* libtiff/tif_fax3.h
+ make Param member of TIFFFaxTabEnt structure a uint16 to reduce size
of the binary.
* libtiff/tif_getimage.c
+ Fix out-of-bound reads in TIFFRGBAImage interface in case of
unsupported values of SamplesPerPixel/ExtraSamples for
LogLUV/CIELab. Add explicit call to TIFFRGBAImageOK() in
TIFFRGBAImageBegin(). Fix CVE-2015-8665 and CVE-2015-8683.
+ TIFFRGBAImageOK: Reject attempts to read floating point images.
* libtiff/tif_luv.c
+ Fix potential out-of-bound writes in decode functions in non debug
builds by replacing assert()s by regular if checks
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2522). Fix potential
out-of-bound reads in case of short input data.
+ Validate that for COMPRESSION_SGILOG and PHOTOMETRIC_LOGL, there is
only one sample per pixel. Avoid potential invalid memory write on
corrupted/unexpected images when using the TIFFRGBAImageBegin()
interface
* libtiff/tif_next.c
+ Fix potential out-of-bound write in NeXTDecode()
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2508)
* libtiff/tif_pixarlog.c
+ Avoid zlib error messages to pass a NULL string to %s formatter,
which is undefined behaviour in sprintf().
+ Fix out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap allocated buffers.
Reported as MSVR 35094.
+ Fix potential buffer write overrun in PixarLogDecode() on
corrupted/unexpected images (CVE-2016-5875, boo#987351)
* libtiff/tif_predict.c
+ PredictorSetup: Enforce bits-per-sample requirements of floating
point predictor (3). (CVE-2016-3622, boo#974449)
* libtiff/tif_predict.h, libtiff/tif_predict.c
+ Replace assertions by runtime checks to avoid assertions in debug
mode, or buffer overflows in release mode. Can happen when dealing
with unusual tile size like YCbCr with subsampling. Reported as MSVR
35105.
* libtiff/tif_read.c
+ Fix out-of-bounds read on memory-mapped files in TIFFReadRawStrip1()
and TIFFReadRawTile1() when stripoffset is beyond tmsize_t max value
+ Make TIFFReadEncodedStrip() and TIFFReadEncodedTile() directly use
user provided buffer when no compression (and other conditions) to
save a memcpy().
* libtiff/tif_strip.c
+ Make TIFFNumberOfStrips() return the td->td_nstrips value when it
is
non-zero, instead of recomputing it. This is needed in
TIFF_STRIPCHOP mode where td_nstrips is modified. Fixes a read
outsize of array in tiffsplit (or other utilities using
TIFFNumberOfStrips()). (CVE-2016-9273, boo#1010163)
* libtiff/tif_write.c
+ Fix issue in error code path of TIFFFlushData1() that didn't reset
the tif_rawcc and tif_rawcp members. I'm not completely sure if
that
could happen in practice outside of the odd behaviour of
t2p_seekproc() of tiff2pdf). The report points that a better fix
could be to check the return value of TIFFFlushData1() in places
where it isn't done currently, but it seems this patch is enough.
Reported as MSVR 35095.
+ Make TIFFWriteEncodedStrip() and TIFFWriteEncodedTile() directly use
user provided buffer when no compression to save a memcpy().
+ TIFFWriteEncodedStrip() and TIFFWriteEncodedTile() should return -1
in case of failure of tif_encodestrip() as documented
* tools/fax2tiff.c
+ Fix segfault when specifying -r without argument.
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2572)
* tools/Makefile.am
+ The libtiff tools bmp2tiff, gif2tiff, ras2tiff, sgi2tiff, sgisv, and
ycbcr are completely removed from the distribution. The libtiff
tools rgb2ycbcr and thumbnail are only built in the build tree for
testing. Old files are put in new 'archive' subdirectory of
the
source repository, but not in distribution archives. These changes
are made in order to lessen the maintenance burden.
* tools/tiff2bw.c
+ Fix weight computation that could result of color value
overflow (no security implication). Fix
http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2550.
* tools/tiff2pdf.c
+ Avoid undefined behaviour related to overlapping of source and
destination buffer in memcpy() call in t2p_sample_rgbaa_to_rgb()
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2577)
+ Fix out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap allocate buffer in
t2p_process_jpeg_strip(). Reported as MSVR 35098.
+ Fix potential integer overflows on 32 bit builds in
t2p_read_tiff_size()
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2576)
+ Fix read -largely- outsize of buffer in
t2p_readwrite_pdf_image_tile(), causing crash, when reading a JPEG
compressed image with TIFFTAG_JPEGTABLES length being one.
(CVE-2016-9453, boo#1011107)
+ Fix write buffer overflow of 2 bytes on JPEG compressed images. Also
prevents writing 2 extra uninitialized bytes to the file stream.
(TALOS-CAN-0187, CVE-2016-5652, boo#1007280)
* tools/tiffcp.c
+ Fix out-of-bounds write on tiled images with odd tile width vs image
width. Reported as MSVR 35103.
+ Fix read of undefined variable in case of missing required tags.
Found on test case of MSVR 35100.
* tools/tiffcrop.c
+ Avoid access outside of stack allocated array on a tiled separate
TIFF with more than 8 samples per pixel. (CVE-2016-5321,
CVE-2016-5323, boo#984813, boo#984815)
+ Fix memory leak in (recent) error code path.
+ Fix multiple uint32 overflows in writeBufferToSeparateStrips(),
writeBufferToContigTiles() and writeBufferToSeparateTiles() that
could cause heap buffer overflows.
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2592)
+ Fix out-of-bound read of up to 3 bytes in
readContigTilesIntoBuffer(). Reported as MSVR 35092.
+ Fix read of undefined buffer in readContigStripsIntoBuffer() due to
uint16 overflow. Reported as MSVR 35100.
+ Fix various out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap or stack
allocated buffers. Reported as MSVR 35093, MSVR 35096 and MSVR 35097.
+ readContigTilesIntoBuffer: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.
* tools/tiffdump.c
+ Fix a few misaligned 64-bit reads warned by -fsanitize
+ ReadDirectory: Remove uint32 cast to_TIFFmalloc() argument which
resulted in Coverity report. Added more mutiplication
overflow checks
* tools/tiffinfo.c
+ Fix out-of-bound read on some tiled images.
(http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2517)
+ TIFFReadContigTileData: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.
+ TIFFReadSeparateTileData: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1425=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
libtiff-devel-4.0.7-10.35.1
libtiff5-4.0.7-10.35.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-10.35.1
tiff-4.0.7-10.35.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-10.35.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-10.35.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
libtiff-devel-32bit-4.0.7-10.35.1
libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-10.35.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-10.35.1
