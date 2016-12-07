Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3035-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 18:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9448
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5652
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5875
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9453
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7554
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3658
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8665
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5321
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8127
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3622
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8683
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9273
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5323

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tiff
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3035-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1007280 #1010161 #1010163 #1011103 #1011107 
                    #914890 #974449 #974840 #984813 #984815 #987351 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-8127 CVE-2015-7554 CVE-2015-8665
                    CVE-2015-8683 CVE-2016-3622 CVE-2016-3658
                    CVE-2016-5321 CVE-2016-5323 CVE-2016-5652
                    CVE-2016-5875 CVE-2016-9273 CVE-2016-9297
                    CVE-2016-9448 CVE-2016-9453
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   Tiff was updated to version 4.0.7. This update fixes the following issues:

     * libtiff/tif_aux.c
       + Fix crash in TIFFVGetFieldDefaulted() when requesting Predictor tag
         and that the zip/lzw codec is not configured.
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2591)
     * libtiff/tif_compress.c
       + Make TIFFNoDecode() return 0 to indicate an error and make upper
         level read routines treat it accordingly.
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2517)
     * libtiff/tif_dir.c
       + Discard values of SMinSampleValue and SMaxSampleValue when they have
         been read and the value of SamplesPerPixel is changed afterwards
         (like when reading a OJPEG compressed image with a missing
         SamplesPerPixel tag, and whose photometric is RGB or YCbCr, forcing
         SamplesPerPixel being 3). Otherwise when rewriting the directory
         (for example with tiffset, we will expect 3 values whereas the array
         had been allocated with just
         one), thus causing a out of bound read access. (CVE-2014-8127,
   boo#914890, duplicate: CVE-2016-3658, boo#974840)
     * libtiff/tif_dirread.c
       + In TIFFFetchNormalTag(), do not dereference NULL pointer when values
         of tags with TIFF_SETGET_C16_ASCII/TIFF_SETGET_C32_ASCII access are
         0-byte arrays. (CVE-2016-9448, boo#1011103)
       + In TIFFFetchNormalTag(), make sure that values of tags with
         TIFF_SETGET_C16_ASCII/TIFF_SETGET_C32_ASCII access are null
         terminated, to avoid potential read outside buffer in
         _TIFFPrintField(). (CVE-2016-9297, boo#1010161)
       + Prevent reading ColorMap or TransferFunction if BitsPerPixel > 24,
         so as to avoid huge memory allocation and file read attempts
       + Reject images with OJPEG compression that have no
         TileOffsets/StripOffsets tag, when OJPEG compression is disabled.
         Prevent null pointer dereference in TIFFReadRawStrip1() and other
         functions that expect td_stripbytecount to be non NULL.
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2585)
       + When compiled with DEFER_STRILE_LOAD, fix regression, when reading a
         one-strip file without a StripByteCounts tag.
       + Workaround false positive warning of Clang Static Analyzer about
         null pointer dereference in TIFFCheckDirOffset().
     * libtiff/tif_dirwrite.c
       + Avoid null pointer dereference on td_stripoffset when writing
         directory, if FIELD_STRIPOFFSETS was artificially set for a hack
         case in OJPEG case. Fixes (CVE-2014-8127, boo#914890, duplicate:
         CVE-2016-3658, boo#974840)
       + Fix truncation to 32 bit of file offsets in TIFFLinkDirectory() and
         TIFFWriteDirectorySec() when aligning directory offsets on an even
         offset (affects BigTIFF).
     * libtiff/tif_dumpmode.c
       + DumpModeEncode() should return 0 in case of failure so that the
         above mentionned functions detect the error.
     * libtiff/tif_fax3.c
       + remove dead assignment in Fax3PutEOLgdal().
     * libtiff/tif_fax3.h
       + make Param member of TIFFFaxTabEnt structure a uint16 to reduce size
         of the binary.
     * libtiff/tif_getimage.c
       + Fix out-of-bound reads in TIFFRGBAImage interface in case of
         unsupported values of SamplesPerPixel/ExtraSamples for
         LogLUV/CIELab. Add explicit call to TIFFRGBAImageOK() in
         TIFFRGBAImageBegin(). Fix CVE-2015-8665 and CVE-2015-8683.
       + TIFFRGBAImageOK: Reject attempts to read floating point images.
     * libtiff/tif_luv.c
       + Fix potential out-of-bound writes in decode functions in non debug
         builds by replacing assert()s by regular if checks
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2522). Fix potential
         out-of-bound reads in case of short input data.
       + Validate that for COMPRESSION_SGILOG and PHOTOMETRIC_LOGL, there is
         only one sample per pixel. Avoid potential invalid memory write on
         corrupted/unexpected images when using the TIFFRGBAImageBegin()
         interface
     * libtiff/tif_next.c
       + Fix potential out-of-bound write in NeXTDecode()
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2508)
     * libtiff/tif_pixarlog.c
       + Avoid zlib error messages to pass a NULL string to %s formatter,
         which is undefined behaviour in sprintf().
       + Fix out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap allocated buffers.
         Reported as MSVR 35094.
       + Fix potential buffer write overrun in PixarLogDecode() on
         corrupted/unexpected images (CVE-2016-5875, boo#987351)
     * libtiff/tif_predict.c
       + PredictorSetup: Enforce bits-per-sample requirements of floating
         point predictor (3). (CVE-2016-3622, boo#974449)
     * libtiff/tif_predict.h, libtiff/tif_predict.c
       + Replace assertions by runtime checks to avoid assertions in debug
         mode, or buffer overflows in release mode. Can happen when dealing
         with unusual tile size like YCbCr with subsampling. Reported as MSVR
         35105.
     * libtiff/tif_read.c
       + Fix out-of-bounds read on memory-mapped files in TIFFReadRawStrip1()
         and TIFFReadRawTile1() when stripoffset is beyond tmsize_t max value
       + Make TIFFReadEncodedStrip() and TIFFReadEncodedTile() directly use
         user provided buffer when no compression (and other conditions) to
         save a memcpy().
     * libtiff/tif_strip.c
       + Make TIFFNumberOfStrips() return the td->td_nstrips value when it
 is
         non-zero, instead of recomputing it. This is needed in
         TIFF_STRIPCHOP mode where td_nstrips is modified. Fixes a read
         outsize of array in tiffsplit (or other utilities using
   TIFFNumberOfStrips()). (CVE-2016-9273, boo#1010163)
     * libtiff/tif_write.c
       + Fix issue in error code path of TIFFFlushData1() that didn't reset
         the tif_rawcc and tif_rawcp members. I'm not completely sure if
 that
         could happen in practice outside of the odd behaviour of
         t2p_seekproc() of tiff2pdf). The report points that a better fix
         could be to check the return value of TIFFFlushData1() in places
         where it isn't done currently, but it seems this patch is enough.
         Reported as MSVR 35095.
       + Make TIFFWriteEncodedStrip() and TIFFWriteEncodedTile() directly use
         user provided buffer when no compression to save a memcpy().
       + TIFFWriteEncodedStrip() and TIFFWriteEncodedTile() should return -1
         in case of failure of tif_encodestrip() as documented
     * tools/fax2tiff.c
       + Fix segfault when specifying -r without argument.
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2572)
     * tools/Makefile.am
       + The libtiff tools bmp2tiff, gif2tiff, ras2tiff, sgi2tiff, sgisv, and
         ycbcr are completely removed from the distribution. The libtiff
         tools rgb2ycbcr and thumbnail are only built in the build tree for
         testing. Old files are put in new 'archive' subdirectory of
 the
         source repository, but not in distribution archives. These changes
         are made in order to lessen the maintenance burden.
     * tools/tiff2bw.c
       + Fix weight computation that could result of color value
         overflow (no security implication). Fix
   http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2550.
     * tools/tiff2pdf.c
       + Avoid undefined behaviour related to overlapping of source and
         destination buffer in memcpy() call in t2p_sample_rgbaa_to_rgb()
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2577)
       + Fix out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap allocate buffer in
         t2p_process_jpeg_strip(). Reported as MSVR 35098.
       + Fix potential integer overflows on 32 bit builds in
         t2p_read_tiff_size()
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2576)
       + Fix read -largely- outsize of buffer in
         t2p_readwrite_pdf_image_tile(), causing crash, when reading a JPEG
         compressed image with TIFFTAG_JPEGTABLES length being one.
         (CVE-2016-9453, boo#1011107)
       + Fix write buffer overflow of 2 bytes on JPEG compressed images. Also
         prevents writing 2 extra uninitialized bytes to the file stream.
         (TALOS-CAN-0187, CVE-2016-5652, boo#1007280)
     * tools/tiffcp.c
       + Fix out-of-bounds write on tiled images with odd tile width vs image
         width. Reported as MSVR 35103.
       + Fix read of undefined variable in case of missing required tags.
         Found on test case of MSVR 35100.
     * tools/tiffcrop.c
       + Avoid access outside of stack allocated array on a tiled separate
         TIFF with more than 8 samples per pixel. (CVE-2016-5321,
         CVE-2016-5323, boo#984813, boo#984815)
       + Fix memory leak in (recent) error code path.
       + Fix multiple uint32 overflows in writeBufferToSeparateStrips(),
         writeBufferToContigTiles() and writeBufferToSeparateTiles() that
         could cause heap buffer overflows.
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2592)
       + Fix out-of-bound read of up to 3 bytes in
         readContigTilesIntoBuffer(). Reported as MSVR 35092.
       + Fix read of undefined buffer in readContigStripsIntoBuffer() due to
         uint16 overflow. Reported as MSVR 35100.
       + Fix various out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities in heap or stack
         allocated buffers. Reported as MSVR 35093, MSVR 35096 and MSVR 35097.
       + readContigTilesIntoBuffer: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.
     * tools/tiffdump.c
       + Fix a few misaligned 64-bit reads warned by -fsanitize
       + ReadDirectory: Remove uint32 cast to_TIFFmalloc() argument which
         resulted in Coverity report. Added more mutiplication
         overflow checks
     * tools/tiffinfo.c
       + Fix out-of-bound read on some tiled images.
         (http://bugzilla.maptools.org/show_bug.cgi?id=2517)
       + TIFFReadContigTileData: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.
       + TIFFReadSeparateTileData: Fix signed/unsigned comparison warning.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1425=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libtiff-devel-4.0.7-10.35.1
      libtiff5-4.0.7-10.35.1
      libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-10.35.1
      tiff-4.0.7-10.35.1
      tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-10.35.1
      tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-10.35.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      libtiff-devel-32bit-4.0.7-10.35.1
      libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-10.35.1
      libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-10.35.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-8127.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7554.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8665.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8683.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3622.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3658.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5321.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5323.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5652.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5875.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9273.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9297.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9448.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9453.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007280
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010161
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010163
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011103
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011107
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/914890
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974449
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974840
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984813
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984815
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987351

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

5
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

1
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen

23
De­bi­an ringt um die Rolle der Pa­ket­be­treu­er

7
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

7
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen

8
Fe­do­ra dis­ku­tiert über einen ver­än­d­er­ten Re­lease-Zy­klus

0
Raspbi­an PIXEL er­hält mehr Si­cher­heit

0
An­dro­id 7.1.1 er­schie­nen

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter
 
Werbung