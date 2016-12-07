Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in RoundCube Webmail
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3038-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 18:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-2181
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5103

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for roundcubemail
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3038-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001856 #1012493 #976988 #982003 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-2181 CVE-2016-5103
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   roundcubemail was updated to version 1.1.7 and fixes the following issues:

   - Update to 1.1.7
     * A maliciously crafted FROM value could cause extra parameters to be
       passed to the sendmail command (boo#1012493)
     * A maliciously crafted email could cause untrusted code to be executed
       (cross site scripting using $lt;area href=javascript:...>)
       (boo#982003, CVE-2016-5103)
     * Avoid HTML styles that could cause potential click jacking
       (boo#1001856)

   - Update to 1.1.5

     * Fixed security issue in DBMail driver of password plugin
       (CVE-2015-2181, boo#976988)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1419=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1419=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      roundcubemail-1.1.7-15.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      roundcubemail-1.1.7-15.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-2181.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5103.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001856
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012493
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/976988
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982003

