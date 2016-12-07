Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in RoundCube Webmail

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for roundcubemail

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3038-1

Rating: important

References: #1001856 #1012493 #976988 #982003

Cross-References: CVE-2015-2181 CVE-2016-5103

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:





roundcubemail was updated to version 1.1.7 and fixes the following issues:



- Update to 1.1.7

* A maliciously crafted FROM value could cause extra parameters to be

passed to the sendmail command (boo#1012493)

* A maliciously crafted email could cause untrusted code to be executed

(cross site scripting using $lt;area href=javascript:...>)

(boo#982003, CVE-2016-5103)

* Avoid HTML styles that could cause potential click jacking

(boo#1001856)



- Update to 1.1.5



* Fixed security issue in DBMail driver of password plugin

(CVE-2015-2181, boo#976988)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1419=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1419=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



roundcubemail-1.1.7-15.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



roundcubemail-1.1.7-15.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-2181.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5103.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001856

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012493

https://bugzilla.suse.com/976988

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982003



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

