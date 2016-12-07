|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in RoundCube Webmail
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in RoundCube Webmail
ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3038-1
Distribution:
|SUSE
Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum:
|Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 18:14
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-2181
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5103
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for roundcubemail
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3038-1
Rating: important
References: #1001856 #1012493 #976988 #982003
Cross-References: CVE-2015-2181 CVE-2016-5103
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
roundcubemail was updated to version 1.1.7 and fixes the following issues:
- Update to 1.1.7
* A maliciously crafted FROM value could cause extra parameters to be
passed to the sendmail command (boo#1012493)
* A maliciously crafted email could cause untrusted code to be executed
(cross site scripting using $lt;area href=javascript:...>)
(boo#982003, CVE-2016-5103)
* Avoid HTML styles that could cause potential click jacking
(boo#1001856)
- Update to 1.1.5
* Fixed security issue in DBMail driver of password plugin
(CVE-2015-2181, boo#976988)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1419=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1419=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
roundcubemail-1.1.7-15.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
roundcubemail-1.1.7-15.1
|
|