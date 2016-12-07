Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3039-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 18:15
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8632
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3039-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1008831 #1011685 #1012754 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 kernel was updated to receive various
   critical security fixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
     function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
     privileges (bsc#1012754).
   - CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
     Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
     fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
     to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
     overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).
   - CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
     the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
     allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
     data (bnc#1011685).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1762=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1762=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1762=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2016-1762=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1762=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1762=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-extra-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      kernel-obs-build-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-obs-build-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-docs-3.12.67-60.64.21.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-base-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-syms-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-xen-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-macros-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-source-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_21-default-1-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_67-60_64_21-xen-1-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-extra-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-syms-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-macros-3.12.67-60.64.21.1
      kernel-source-3.12.67-60.64.21.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8632.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008831
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012754

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Frei­es Hand­buch für die Lei­tung of­fe­ner Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen er­hält­lich

5
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 gibt of­fi­zi­ell 64-­bit Raspber­ry-Pi-I­mage be­kannt

1
Qemu prä­s­en­tiert Ad­vents­ka­len­der mit vir­tu­el­len Ma­schi­nen

23
De­bi­an ringt um die Rolle der Pa­ket­be­treu­er

7
Opera lädt Sei­ten im Vor­aus

7
Helen Tur­vey in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Foun­da­ti­on be­ru­fen

8
Fe­do­ra dis­ku­tiert über einen ver­än­d­er­ten Re­lease-Zy­klus

0
Raspbi­an PIXEL er­hält mehr Si­cher­heit

0
An­dro­id 7.1.1 er­schie­nen

0
0A.D. Mit neuem Pro­jekt­lei­ter
 
Werbung