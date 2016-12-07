Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_7_1-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3041-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009280 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556
                    CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for java-1_7_1-ibm fixes the following issues:

   - Version update to 7.1-3.60 (bsc#1009280) fixing the following CVE's:
     CVE-2016-5568, CVE-2016-5556, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5597,
     CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5542


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-java-1_7_1-ibm-12873=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-java-1_7_1-ibm-12873=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-devel-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-jdbc-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      java-1_7_1-ibm-alsa-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
      java-1_7_1-ibm-plugin-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280

