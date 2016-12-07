|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3041-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Mi, 7. Dezember 2016, 18:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5554
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5573
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5542
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5556
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_7_1-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3041-1
Rating: important
References: #1009280
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556
CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for java-1_7_1-ibm fixes the following issues:
- Version update to 7.1-3.60 (bsc#1009280) fixing the following CVE's:
CVE-2016-5568, CVE-2016-5556, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5597,
CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5542
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-java-1_7_1-ibm-12873=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-java-1_7_1-ibm-12873=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ppc64 s390x
x86_64):
java-1_7_1-ibm-devel-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
java-1_7_1-ibm-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
java-1_7_1-ibm-jdbc-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
java-1_7_1-ibm-alsa-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
java-1_7_1-ibm-plugin-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280
--
|
|