Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_7_1-ibm

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3041-1

Rating: important

References: #1009280

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556

CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5597



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for java-1_7_1-ibm fixes the following issues:



- Version update to 7.1-3.60 (bsc#1009280) fixing the following CVE's:

CVE-2016-5568, CVE-2016-5556, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5597,

CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5542





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-java-1_7_1-ibm-12873=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-java-1_7_1-ibm-12873=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ppc64 s390x

x86_64):



java-1_7_1-ibm-devel-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



java-1_7_1-ibm-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2

java-1_7_1-ibm-jdbc-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



java-1_7_1-ibm-alsa-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2

java-1_7_1-ibm-plugin-1.7.1_sr3.60-19.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009280



