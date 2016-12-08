Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3044-1

Rating: important

References: #1000106 #1000893 #1003030 #1003032 #1005004

#1005005 #1007157 #1009100 #1009103 #1009107

#1009109 #1009111 #1011652 #990843

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908

CVE-2016-7909 CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669

CVE-2016-8910 CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380

CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382 CVE-2016-9383

CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2

An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





xen was updated to fix several security issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest

administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host

(bsc#1011652).

- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable

allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to

that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is

easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100)

- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a

unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the

guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious

unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103)

- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,

allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code

execution (bsc#1009107)

- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest

administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to

that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)

- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed

guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or

delete the files (bsc#1009111)

- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed

guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or

delete the files (bsc#1009111)

- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which

allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM

register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by

modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it

(bsc#1000106)

- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the

ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157)

- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer

reload value (bsc#1005004)

- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a

value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005)

- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not

properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer

descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags

(bsc#1003030)

- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit

descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032)

- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with

ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and

QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors

involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1000893: virsh setmem didn't allow to set current guest memory to

max limit





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp2-xen-12874=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-xen-12874=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



xen-devel-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-kmp-default-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.44-32.1

xen-kmp-trace-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.44-32.1

xen-libs-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-tools-domU-4.1.6_08-32.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-doc-html-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-tools-4.1.6_08-32.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.44-32.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debuginfo-4.1.6_08-32.1

xen-debugsource-4.1.6_08-32.1





