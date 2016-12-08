|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3044-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
|Datum:
|Do, 8. Dezember 2016, 07:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8669
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6351
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8667
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7908
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7777
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8910
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7909
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9637
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3044-1
Rating: important
References: #1000106 #1000893 #1003030 #1003032 #1005004
#1005005 #1007157 #1009100 #1009103 #1009107
#1009109 #1009111 #1011652 #990843
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908
CVE-2016-7909 CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669
CVE-2016-8910 CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380
CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382 CVE-2016-9383
CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
xen was updated to fix several security issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest
administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host
(bsc#1011652).
- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable
allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to
that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is
easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100)
- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a
unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the
guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious
unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103)
- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,
allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code
execution (bsc#1009107)
- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)
- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111)
- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111)
- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which
allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM
register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by
modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it
(bsc#1000106)
- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the
ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157)
- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer
reload value (bsc#1005004)
- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a
value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005)
- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not
properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer
descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags
(bsc#1003030)
- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit
descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032)
- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with
ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and
QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors
involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1000893: virsh setmem didn't allow to set current guest memory to
max limit
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-xen-12874=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-xen-12874=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 x86_64):
xen-devel-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-kmp-default-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.44-32.1
xen-kmp-trace-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.44-32.1
xen-libs-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-tools-domU-4.1.6_08-32.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-doc-html-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-tools-4.1.6_08-32.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.44-32.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debuginfo-4.1.6_08-32.1
xen-debugsource-4.1.6_08-32.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6351.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7777.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7908.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7909.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8667.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8669.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8910.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9379.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9380.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9381.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9382.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9383.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9386.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000106
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000893
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003030
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003032
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005004
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005005
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007157
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009100
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009103
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009107
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009109
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009111
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011652
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990843
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|